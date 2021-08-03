WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: ABBV, OGN,
- Added Positions: VGK, SBUX, AMZN, EEM, ABT, EFA, MSFT, V, FDX, CVS, VZ, LHX, STZ, TMO, MDT, MRK, IEV, DIS, GILD, OC, CERN, NOC, MET, VEU, INTC, C, LYB,
- Reduced Positions: ETN, SPY, JPM, GS,
These are the top 5 holdings of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 352,140 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 173,905 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 72,980 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,807 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 25,973 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 16,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 70,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 37.41%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.
