MV Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethesda, MD, based Investment company MV Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MV Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, MV Capital Management, Inc. owns 680 stocks with a total value of $579 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MV Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mv+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MV Capital Management, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 178,101 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 247,004 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 363,547 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,999 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.30%
  5. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 246,506 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 363,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 535,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 532,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $24.78, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.744100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 544,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.347700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 528,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

MV Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 188,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 82,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 231.98%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 47,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1005.37%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 37342.86%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $640.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 57.99%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

MV Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 47.71%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 66,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7.

Sold Out: SEACOR Holdings Inc (CKH)

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.43 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $41.16.

Sold Out: Arcimoto Inc (FUV)

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Arcimoto Inc. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

MV Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of MV Capital Management, Inc..

1. MV Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MV Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MV Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MV Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
