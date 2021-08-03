Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: SHYG, QQQJ, MS, ALXN, ASML, GM, AIG, WBA, KHC, CAT, BATT, HNDL, DKNG, NUSI, PTBD, EPRF, UTRN, IHAK, MEAR, FDVV, PREF, MLPX, HYG, DFS, FNDB, QQQ, CHWY, BAR, ALTL, MCD, COIN, CLF, ASO, QLD, AHT, UNH, BYRN, IVR, OGN, COOL, CLOV,
- Added Positions: EDOW, EFA, IVV, IGSB, GE, MU, MMIN, QYLD, BLOK, EFAV, PFF, MUB, PLTR, ONEQ, JKD, IYY, WYNN, VZ, UPS, SBUX, F, BA, T, TWTR, WPC, PSEC, EBTC,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, GOOG, FB, BRK.B, JNJ, PG, IVW, AAPL, MSFT, V, AMZN, IJH, IWM, BKN, FMB, AAXJ, LIT, ARKG, CWB, USMV, PEP, DG, WMT, FBT, MRK, CINF, SCHD, ABT, AMJ, ARKK, ORCL, NVDA, HD, LQD,
- Sold Out: IEI, TSLA, SHY, SHV, SYY, BKLN, PSLV, AGG, TGT, FBND, COST, SLS, MRNA, ARLO, SOLO, AMC, SPLV, TRCH, AMT, IDEX, VOD, PLUG, NOK, MGM, LVS, FCEL, CLX, VIAC,
For the details of Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/core+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 110,554 shares, 34.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 111,457 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 46,502 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) - 401,629 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.97%
- iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 84,493 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 131,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.820200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 80,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 15,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $182.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 7,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $774.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 20,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 140.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.86, with an estimated average price of $30.28. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 401,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35982.22%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 48,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 108,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 41838.60%. The purchase prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 11,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 25394.44%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $78.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 13,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 90.77%. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $27.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 30,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment