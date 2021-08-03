Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: SHYG, QQQJ, MS, ALXN, ASML, GM, AIG, WBA, KHC, CAT, BATT, HNDL, DKNG, NUSI, PTBD, EPRF, UTRN, IHAK, MEAR, FDVV, PREF, MLPX, HYG, DFS, FNDB, QQQ, CHWY, BAR, ALTL, MCD, COIN, CLF, ASO, QLD, AHT, UNH, BYRN, IVR, OGN, COOL, CLOV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 183 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 110,554 shares, 34.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 111,457 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 46,502 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) - 401,629 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.97% iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 84,493 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 131,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.820200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 80,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 15,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $182.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 7,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $774.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 20,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 140.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.86, with an estimated average price of $30.28. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 401,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35982.22%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 48,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 108,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 41838.60%. The purchase prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 11,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 25394.44%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $78.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 13,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 90.77%. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $27.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 30,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.