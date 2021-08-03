Wright Investors Service Inc Buys General Motors Co, Travel+Leisure Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

New Purchases: GM, TNL, NOC, MKSI, EQT, PFE, PEP, LKQ, AVB, WRK, VEEV, KHC, LDOS, NVT, PVH, TAP, UNVR,

GM, TNL, NOC, MKSI, EQT, PFE, PEP, LKQ, AVB, WRK, VEEV, KHC, LDOS, NVT, PVH, TAP, UNVR, Added Positions: LHX, WBA, CACI, LMT, CCL, BA, LRCX, ABBV, BAC, TGT, ATVI, JPM, FB, V, CVX, AMZN, GOOG, ALL, MSFT, AAPL, CMCSA, MS, HD, AMAT, DAL, MET, NEM, LUV, UNH, PYPL, GE, CVS, NRG, CSCO, NVDA, JBLU, PM, COST, AXP, PGR, T, ANTM, IBM, PNC, BLK, ADBE, AMGN, NEE, NVR, OKE, IP, STLD, FTNT, TD, EMR, ETN, DUK, C, BP, PPL, RIO, TER, USB, PAYX, KMB, NWL, KO, EXC, BEN, GPC, GILD, IVZ, MRK, QCOM, KLAC, UNP, OHI, CHX, VLO, VZ, NLY, J, ALGN, MRO, TJX, TXG,

LHX, WBA, CACI, LMT, CCL, BA, LRCX, ABBV, BAC, TGT, ATVI, JPM, FB, V, CVX, AMZN, GOOG, ALL, MSFT, AAPL, CMCSA, MS, HD, AMAT, DAL, MET, NEM, LUV, UNH, PYPL, GE, CVS, NRG, CSCO, NVDA, JBLU, PM, COST, AXP, PGR, T, ANTM, IBM, PNC, BLK, ADBE, AMGN, NEE, NVR, OKE, IP, STLD, FTNT, TD, EMR, ETN, DUK, C, BP, PPL, RIO, TER, USB, PAYX, KMB, NWL, KO, EXC, BEN, GPC, GILD, IVZ, MRK, QCOM, KLAC, UNP, OHI, CHX, VLO, VZ, NLY, J, ALGN, MRO, TJX, TXG, Reduced Positions: MCK, BMY, TSLA, COF, LH, FDX, DE, MA, LOW, NFLX, DIS, EWBC, AM, MO, BERY, PRG, DFS,

MCK, BMY, TSLA, COF, LH, FDX, DE, MA, LOW, NFLX, DIS, EWBC, AM, MO, BERY, PRG, DFS, Sold Out: WD5A, BABA, JEF, HIG, NOV, ETSY, VRTX, WMT, TMO, LITE, EBAY, WYNN, MAR, WMB, MDU, KSS, CONE, XRAY, ELAN, SIX, DISCA,

Milford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Travel+Leisure Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, MKS Instruments Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, McKesson Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wright Investors Service Inc. As of 2021Q2, Wright Investors Service Inc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wright+investors+service+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,183 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,038 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 168,412 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,620 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,464 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 49,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 41,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06. The stock is now traded at around $153.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 62,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 30,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 210.95%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 49.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 77,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in CACI International Inc by 98.83%. The purchase prices were between $246.66 and $266.57, with an estimated average price of $257.62. The stock is now traded at around $257.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 67.70%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $368.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 134.75%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.737400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 71,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 45.43%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $223.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52.

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.