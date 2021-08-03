Logo
Wright Investors Service Inc Buys General Motors Co, Travel+Leisure Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Milford, CT, based Investment company Wright Investors Service Inc (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Travel+Leisure Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, MKS Instruments Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, McKesson Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wright Investors Service Inc. As of 2021Q2, Wright Investors Service Inc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wright+investors+service+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,183 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,038 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 168,412 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,620 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,464 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 49,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 41,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06. The stock is now traded at around $153.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 62,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Wright Investors Service Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 30,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 210.95%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 49.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 77,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in CACI International Inc by 98.83%. The purchase prices were between $246.66 and $266.57, with an estimated average price of $257.62. The stock is now traded at around $257.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 67.70%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $368.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 134.75%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.737400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 71,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Wright Investors Service Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 45.43%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $223.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Wright Investors Service Inc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC. Also check out:

1. WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WRIGHT INVESTORS SERVICE INC keeps buying
