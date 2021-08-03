Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E Buys TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, Signet Jewelers, The Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Performance Food Group Co, Kennametal Inc

New Purchases: TRTX, SIG, HHC, PLYM, BKH, CPA, GPRE, AHCO, OMI, DRH, NXRT, HSC, CMBM, FLS, SRCL, VB, OLLI, VNOM, CVET, LXP, IRT,

Investment company Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E Current Portfolio ) buys TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, Signet Jewelers, The Howard Hughes Corp, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, Black Hills Corp, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Performance Food Group Co, Kennametal Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E. As of 2021Q2, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E owns 135 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 102,157 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.31% Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 661,999 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35% Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) - 888,887 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.54% Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) - 189,550 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.20% Semtech Corp (SMTC) - 189,710 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.84%

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 723,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $80.79, with an estimated average price of $64.43. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 119,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.13 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $103.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 95,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 452,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $67.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 136,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Copa Holdings SA. The purchase prices were between $75.18 and $88.47, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $68.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 117,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 499.20%. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $28.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 374,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Semtech Corp by 84.84%. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $72.79, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 189,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 226.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 157,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 76.42%. The purchase prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 212,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $65.98 and $79.02, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $69.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 189,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.087300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 117,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.23.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $34.79, with an estimated average price of $29.35.