Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E Buys TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, Signet Jewelers, The Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Performance Food Group Co, Kennametal Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E (Current Portfolio) buys TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, Signet Jewelers, The Howard Hughes Corp, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, Black Hills Corp, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Performance Food Group Co, Kennametal Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E. As of 2021Q2, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E owns 135 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mesirow+financial+investment+management+us+value+equity/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 102,157 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.31%
  2. Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 661,999 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35%
  3. Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) - 888,887 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.54%
  4. Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) - 189,550 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.20%
  5. Semtech Corp (SMTC) - 189,710 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.84%
New Purchase: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 723,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $80.79, with an estimated average price of $64.43. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 119,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.13 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $103.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 95,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 452,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $67.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 136,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Copa Holdings SA (CPA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Copa Holdings SA. The purchase prices were between $75.18 and $88.47, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $68.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 117,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 499.20%. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $28.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 374,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Semtech Corp (SMTC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Semtech Corp by 84.84%. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $72.79, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 189,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 226.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 157,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 76.42%. The purchase prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 212,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $65.98 and $79.02, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $69.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 189,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.087300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 117,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92.

Sold Out: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Sold Out: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54.

Sold Out: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.23.

Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14.

Sold Out: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $34.79, with an estimated average price of $29.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY.

1. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY's Undervalued Stocks
2. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY keeps buying
