SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Sells iShares Gold Trust, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Sells iShares Gold Trust, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Springfield, MO, based Investment company SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Service, sells iShares Gold Trust, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Boston Beer Co Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signalpoint+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC
  1. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 53,784 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,689 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 32,287 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,596 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,597 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $309.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 17,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 77,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.87 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $146.5. The stock is now traded at around $148.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 27,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $191.32, with an estimated average price of $185.44. The stock is now traded at around $189.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 20,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Service (EWCO)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Service. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.36, with an estimated average price of $38.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.712000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 86,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (RNLC)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.712100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 67,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 296.81%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.059200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL by 339.95%. The purchase prices were between $63.44 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $66.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.078600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 181.23%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 56.79%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $118.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 69.65%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 48.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.

Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider