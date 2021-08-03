SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, Sells iShares Gold Trust, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

- New Purchases: RYH, RYF, RCD, RGI, EWCO, RNLC, RHS, RNDM, RNMC, RYU, RYE, FPA, RTM, EWRE, RNSC, PEZ, PRN, FJP, PFI, FLN, JPUS, PSL, VIG, VIGI, CLOV, PYZ, FNY, VIOV, VXUS, MDLZ, XLE, SCHA, IVV, PM, YUM, CRM,
- Added Positions: NVDA, FTA, GOOG, VB, SBUX, VTWO, VCSH, FIXD, SCHP, TSLA, SCHO, FTC, GLD, MSFT, VTI, TIP, JPST, BIV, MUNI, SCHH, SHY, SPIB, LMBS, QTEC, FEX, FDN, SPY, VOO, FBT, PYPL, CLX, GE, JPM, KMB, LOW, FAST, EW, CVX, BA, DIS, V, T, AGG, ABT, EMR, AMGN, SHYG, HD, IBM, MRK, NFLX, SO, FXZ, UPS, UNH, MA, DLN,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, ARKK, ARKG, VNQ, BABA, XLG, RYT, USB, FGD, DIA, PSP, BMY, BND, EMLP, GM, FEM, QCOM, IP, FEP, PGX, SCHC, EFA, DLS, VBR, CWB, NEE, BKLN, CAT, CSCO, ABBV, APPS, AWF, RTX, PEP, ORCL, LRCX, EPD, F, AXP, BAX, SCHG, SCHE, HON, COP, DGRO,
- Sold Out: SAM, CBRL, MO, CMI,
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 53,784 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,689 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 32,287 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,596 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,597 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $309.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 17,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 77,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.87 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $146.5. The stock is now traded at around $148.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 27,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $191.32, with an estimated average price of $185.44. The stock is now traded at around $189.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 20,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Service (EWCO)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Service. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.36, with an estimated average price of $38.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.712000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 86,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (RNLC)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.712100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 67,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 296.81%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.059200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL by 339.95%. The purchase prices were between $63.44 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $66.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.078600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 181.23%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 56.79%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $118.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 69.65%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 48.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.
