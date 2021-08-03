Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Bumble Inc

Added Positions: BABA,

BABA, Sold Out: BMBL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells Bumble Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lead+edge+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 1,946,537 shares, 73.36% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 94,481 shares, 26.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.85% Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 115.85%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $196.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.3%. The holding were 94,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $39.56 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $52.97.