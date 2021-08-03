Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Bumble Inc

Investment company Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells Bumble Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
- Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 1,946,537 shares, 73.36% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 94,481 shares, 26.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.85%
- Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 115.85%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $196.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.3%. The holding were 94,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $39.56 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $52.97.
