Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Procter & Gamble Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, PPL Corp, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Billeaud Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Billeaud Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/billeaud+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Billeaud Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 556,631 shares, 33.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 600,001 shares, 14.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.58%
  3. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 276,201 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  4. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 222,331 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.91%
  5. GLOBAL X FDS (CATH) - 333,081 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.435400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 333,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.936400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.58%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 600,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.91%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 222,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PPL Corp (PPL)

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PPL Corp by 40.08%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Billeaud Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Billeaud Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Billeaud Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Billeaud Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying

