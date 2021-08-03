Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: CATH, VO, VB, PFE, VMD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, PPL Corp, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Billeaud Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 556,631 shares, 33.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 600,001 shares, 14.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.58% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 276,201 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 222,331 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.91% GLOBAL X FDS (CATH) - 333,081 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.435400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 333,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.936400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.58%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 600,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.91%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 222,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PPL Corp by 40.08%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.