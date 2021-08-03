Logo
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lake Mary, FL, based Investment company Jackson Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Lam Research Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, Boeing Co, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $790 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jackson Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jackson Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 159,107 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,013 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 94,273 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 243,162 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.73%
  5. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 47,766 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.35%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 160,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $36.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 86,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $206.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 18,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 874.57%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2692.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 9,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 204.81%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 54,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 77.35%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $640.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 47,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $294.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 132.78%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2676.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 7,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 660.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $109.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 114,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $79.59 and $88.9, with an estimated average price of $83.93.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Sold Out: American States Water Co (AWR)

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $75.62 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $79.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jackson Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Jackson Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jackson Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jackson Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jackson Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
