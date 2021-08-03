Jackson Wealth Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

New Purchases: ITOT, CPNG, MOAT, TROW, CMCSA, JPM, IPG, DOCU, TSLA, NVDA, TQQQ, INTU, BBY, HUM, HOLX, IEI, TTD, VTGN,

Lake Mary, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Lam Research Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, Boeing Co, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $790 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 159,107 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,013 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 94,273 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 243,162 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.73% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 47,766 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.35%

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 160,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $36.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 86,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $206.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 18,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 874.57%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2692.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 9,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 204.81%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 54,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 77.35%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $640.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 47,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $294.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 132.78%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2676.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 7,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 660.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $109.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 114,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $79.59 and $88.9, with an estimated average price of $83.93.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $75.62 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $79.41.