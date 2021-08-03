PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind

New Purchases: KO, KMB, FRC, BAB, IDXX, CSCO, XYL, AZN, IJH, CARR, EFG, MDT, CWB, TFC, APTV, ECL, UNH, NEM, VEU, MUNI, MRK, IGV, QCOM, ETN, VO, WY, INTC, PYPL, AGG, IEFA, VMC, CVX, VZ, LMBS, AIA, CB, EL, LIN, XOM, NKE, WBA, NSC, MDU, D, RF, BIV, MBB, SUB, ILMN, LOW, DLR, ITOT, PHDG, SNSR, GLW, PNFP, CNI, MAR, NVS, VIGI, IWB, DHR, IXN, ALC, GVI, TSM, WMT, AVGO, EMR, NOC, DG, VEEV, IJK, ADBE, SFNC, MOAT, QAI, MMM, FANG, LMT, VIG, XLC, DAN, SNY, SBUX, AWK, IBDM, EPD, ACN, TJX, UPS, VNQ, DOV, DNP, NUV, BABA, IJR, DUK, ROKU, MUB, NEAR, T, SYK, IBDN, BMO, DD, MCD, CRBN, IBB, IWP, ENB, HST, BHK, BXMX, BST, NGVT, BOND, IGLB, VXF, PSX, GO, DBEF, VYM, ADSK, MAA, RSG, WRK, FIVE, DOW, ESPO, USMV, COP, LLY, UNP, VTR, FPX, PFE, FLOT, AXP, HEEM, XITK, ATO, BAC, CHD, STZ, SPLK, NEP, DIV, IEF, PEJ, LH, PHM, ROL, BTO, NXPI, CSM, HDV, IHDG, MGK, RSP, SDG, TIP, XLU, XLY, BLK, CAT, GIS, IBM, SIVB, WMB, MASI, BBN, JD, IIPR, IGM, IPO, IYT, SHY, PLD, OMC, UTF, KKR, TMX, ABNB, BIL, EEM, XMMO, BMY, SRE, SPG, UNM, DAL, VAC, DON, FIBR, GNMA, GNOM, IBDO, QYLD, SCHA, SCHM, VUG, XLB, BP, GS, MET, ORCL, SO, TEL, EWC, FTSM, JPST, XLF, GE,

KO, KMB, FRC, BAB, IDXX, CSCO, XYL, AZN, IJH, CARR, EFG, MDT, CWB, TFC, APTV, ECL, UNH, NEM, VEU, MUNI, MRK, IGV, QCOM, ETN, VO, WY, INTC, PYPL, AGG, IEFA, VMC, CVX, VZ, LMBS, AIA, CB, EL, LIN, XOM, NKE, WBA, NSC, MDU, D, RF, BIV, MBB, SUB, ILMN, LOW, DLR, ITOT, PHDG, SNSR, GLW, PNFP, CNI, MAR, NVS, VIGI, IWB, DHR, IXN, ALC, GVI, TSM, WMT, AVGO, EMR, NOC, DG, VEEV, IJK, ADBE, SFNC, MOAT, QAI, MMM, FANG, LMT, VIG, XLC, DAN, SNY, SBUX, AWK, IBDM, EPD, ACN, TJX, UPS, VNQ, DOV, DNP, NUV, BABA, IJR, DUK, ROKU, MUB, NEAR, T, SYK, IBDN, BMO, DD, MCD, CRBN, IBB, IWP, ENB, HST, BHK, BXMX, BST, NGVT, BOND, IGLB, VXF, PSX, GO, DBEF, VYM, ADSK, MAA, RSG, WRK, FIVE, DOW, ESPO, USMV, COP, LLY, UNP, VTR, FPX, PFE, FLOT, AXP, HEEM, XITK, ATO, BAC, CHD, STZ, SPLK, NEP, DIV, IEF, PEJ, LH, PHM, ROL, BTO, NXPI, CSM, HDV, IHDG, MGK, RSP, SDG, TIP, XLU, XLY, BLK, CAT, GIS, IBM, SIVB, WMB, MASI, BBN, JD, IIPR, IGM, IPO, IYT, SHY, PLD, OMC, UTF, KKR, TMX, ABNB, BIL, EEM, XMMO, BMY, SRE, SPG, UNM, DAL, VAC, DON, FIBR, GNMA, GNOM, IBDO, QYLD, SCHA, SCHM, VUG, XLB, BP, GS, MET, ORCL, SO, TEL, EWC, FTSM, JPST, XLF, GE, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, V, IWF, SPY, JPM, JNJ, NVDA, RTX, PEP, NEE, DIS, HON, GOOGL, PG, CL, EFA, FPE, ABT, HD, AMAT, GOOG, XLV, BRK.B, PM, IUSG, BDX, TGT, VOO,

AAPL, MSFT, V, IWF, SPY, JPM, JNJ, NVDA, RTX, PEP, NEE, DIS, HON, GOOGL, PG, CL, EFA, FPE, ABT, HD, AMAT, GOOG, XLV, BRK.B, PM, IUSG, BDX, TGT, VOO, Reduced Positions: IVV, VTI, VV, VWO, AMZN, IWD, QQQ, IWV, NFLX, IWM, VCIT, GLD, BSV,

IVV, VTI, VV, VWO, AMZN, IWD, QQQ, IWV, NFLX, IWM, VCIT, GLD, BSV, Sold Out: ARKK, FNDF, SLYV, PIPR, SNBR, TPL, GBTC, SHOP, SDY, IJS, SCHF, TSLA, DGRO, BFAM, FTSL, FSKR, FVD, FGD, SII, SCHP, VCR, MDB, NSRGY, VT, MA, EBAY, XLP, FB, IHI, RYTM, IDV, SCHV, VGT, SQ, MINT, AMGN, TXN, AMT, TFII, TMO, VIS, CMCSA, ADI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Visa Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PRW Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, PRW Wealth Management LLC owns 257 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRW Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prw+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,870 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 345.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,778 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 829.80% Visa Inc (V) - 48,308 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3795.81% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 205,457 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 63,433 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. New Position

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 205,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.312100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 63,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $194.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 32,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 151,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $691.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 345.88%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.003000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 108,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 829.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 46,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 3795.81%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.733800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 48,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 534.52%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $279.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 26,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1095.11%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 14,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 1268.61%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 31,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The sale prices were between $109.65 and $135.11, with an estimated average price of $122.23.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13.