PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PRW Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Visa Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PRW Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, PRW Wealth Management LLC owns 257 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRW Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prw+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRW Wealth Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,870 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 345.88%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,778 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 829.80%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 48,308 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3795.81%
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 205,457 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 63,433 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 205,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.312100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 63,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $194.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 32,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 151,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $691.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xylem Inc (XYL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 345.88%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.003000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 108,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 829.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 46,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 3795.81%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.733800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 48,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 534.52%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $279.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 26,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1095.11%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 14,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 1268.61%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 31,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8.

Sold Out: Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR)

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The sale prices were between $109.65 and $135.11, with an estimated average price of $122.23.

Sold Out: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRW Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. PRW Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRW Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRW Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRW Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
