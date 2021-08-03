Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells SPDR Biotech ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: IJR, EEM, BND, MSFT, GOOG, 0T2,
- Added Positions: VOO, IWM, VEA, GOOGL, IWO, XLF, IEMG, AAPL, JPM, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, XBI, VUG, XLE, IWD, XLV, GPN, AGG, FXI, VCIT, IWF, DBEF, BRK.B, IAU, BMY, VGT, GOLD, XLY, TIP, XLI, SDY,
- Sold Out: BA, JNK, FB, XLU, ONTX, D, PFE, GCI,
For the details of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillcrest+wealth+advisors+-+ny%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 72,562 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,928 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.26%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 221,990 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 54,900 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 65,821 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.269000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 921 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2692.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Onconova Therapeutics Inc (0T2)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.09 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.282000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2676.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.003000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.Sold Out: Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.28 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $9.18.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC. Also check out:
1. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment