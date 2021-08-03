Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells SPDR Biotech ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Boeing Co

New Purchases: IJR, EEM, BND, MSFT, GOOG, 0T2,

IJR, EEM, BND, MSFT, GOOG, 0T2, Added Positions: VOO, IWM, VEA, GOOGL, IWO, XLF, IEMG, AAPL, JPM, EFA,

VOO, IWM, VEA, GOOGL, IWO, XLF, IEMG, AAPL, JPM, EFA, Reduced Positions: SPY, XBI, VUG, XLE, IWD, XLV, GPN, AGG, FXI, VCIT, IWF, DBEF, BRK.B, IAU, BMY, VGT, GOLD, XLY, TIP, XLI, SDY,

SPY, XBI, VUG, XLE, IWD, XLV, GPN, AGG, FXI, VCIT, IWF, DBEF, BRK.B, IAU, BMY, VGT, GOLD, XLY, TIP, XLI, SDY, Sold Out: BA, JNK, FB, XLU, ONTX, D, PFE, GCI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells SPDR Biotech ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Boeing Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 72,562 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,928 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.26% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 221,990 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 54,900 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 65,821 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.269000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2692.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.09 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.282000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2676.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.003000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.28 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $9.18.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.