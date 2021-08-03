GPB CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT: KlaymanToskes Announces Preparation to File FINRA Arbitration Claim on Behalf of Investor Who Purchased GPB Capital Through Advisor of TD AMERITRADE ADVISORDIRECT® Referral Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GPB CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT: KlaymanToskes Announces Preparation to File FINRA Arbitration Claim on Behalf of Investor Who Purchased GPB Capital Through Advisor of TD AMERITRADE ADVISORDIRECT® Referral Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investor fraud law firm, KlaymanToskes ("KT"), announces that it is preparing to file a claim against TD Ameritrade on behalf of an investor who sustained losses in GPB Holdings, LP and other related non-registered private placement securities, as a result of recommendations from their investment advisor through the TD Ameritrade AdvisorDirect® Referral Program. TD Ameritrade, which was recently acquired by Charles Schwab (: SCHW), offers to help investors find a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) through AdvisorDirect® advisory service. TD Ameritrade’s website makes clear that based on your personal needs, “Our AdvisorDirect® referral program gets you an introduction to an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA)”.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), GPB principals and their affiliated entities were charged “with running a Ponzi-like scheme that raised over $1.7 billion from securities issued by a New York-based asset management firm and registered investment adviser, GPB Capital”. According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, “TD Ameritrade is responsible to conduct adequate due diligence selecting investment advisors for their referral program and to supervise the account activities for the fees they receive directly from client accounts.”

GPB Capital sold and marketed, non-registered private placement notes, through inadequate disclosure of illiquidity, high risks and commissions which made the investments unsuitable for most investors. securities under investigation include:

  • GPB Holdings, LP
  • GPB Cold Storage, LP
  • GPB Automotive Portfolio, LP
  • GPB Waste Management, LP

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate on behalf of our client who purchased GPB Capital private placement notes through the TD Ameritrade AdvisorDirect® Referral Program. Investors who have information relating to the manner in which the their accounts were handled are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at (561) 542-5131.

About Klayman Toskes
KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $220 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/gpb-capital-td-ameritrade/

Contact
KlaymanToskes
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
(561) 542-5131
[email protected]
www.klaymantoskes.com

ti?nf=ODMwMTg1NCM0MzM4NjA3IzIwMjA4OTY=
271f8dd0-c465-4489-820f-2fc53ed21a16
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment