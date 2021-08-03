Logo
ALLIANZ SE INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Investigates Allianz For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Allianz SE ( ALIZY) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Allianz investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/alizy.

What is this all about?

On August 1, 2021, Allianz announced that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has begun an investigation into its Structured Alpha Funds which “could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group.” This comes on the heels of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation initiated last year. The investigations relate to significant losses suffered in the Structured Alpha Funds in early 2020. On this news, Allianz’s share price dropped 8% in heavy trading on August 2, 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Allianz shares and has lost money as a result of this news may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at [email protected], or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email [email protected] with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

