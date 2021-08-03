HAVN Life Harvests First Crop of Psilocybin Mushrooms at its Jamaica Facility

HAVN Life will export to Delic Labs in Canada for quality control and testing. This makes HAVN Life the first in the Caribbean Community and Common Market to export psilocybin.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP)(the "Company" or "HAVN Life''), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is proud to announce the harvest of its first crop of psilocybin-containing mushrooms from their growing and production facility in Jamaica.

Working with its partner, GMP manufacturer P.A. Benjamin in Kingston, the Company will export the harvested psilocybin to Canada where it will be tested for safety and quality control through its lab partner, Delic Labs.

"This is the moment we have been tirelessly working towards," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "We've been aggressively meeting the targets in our strategic roadmap and having this last piece in place with DELIC Labs will enable HAVN Life to become the first and top choice for product supply globally," he adds.

Founded by award-winning chemist, Dr. Markus Roggen, and University of British Columbia Professor, Dr. Glenn Sammis, Delic Labs is a federally-authorized psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory-one of a handful of licensed psilocybin research labs in Canada. Delic Labs is one of the leading facilities in the world focused on QA/QC and safety testing for psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds. HAVN Life's partnership with Delic Labs will facilitate the supply of product to the Company's research and clinical partners, marking a very important step in HAVN Life's strategy to produce quality-controlled, standardized product for research and clinical trials in North America, the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) and Europe.

"Delic Labs is delighted to partner with HAVN on some of the world's first psilocybin mushroom testing. Our lab has significantly built out its analytical and research capabilities to offer quality and safety testing to the psychedelic industry." says Dr. Markus Roggen. "Psilocybin mushrooms are exciting and challenging botanicals with major medical potential. We are honored to have HAVN's trust as their quality and safety testing partner in such a ground-breaking new industry."

With this first harvest, HAVN Life will be able to begin supplying product to partners around the world, establishing the Company as an early mover in the ability to supply

companies with high-quality, naturally derived psilocybin as markets open up around the globe.

"Having been in Jamaica since March setting up the HAVN Labs facility, this first harvest feels celebratory after an intense period of work," says Dr. Ivan Casselman, Chief Psychedelic Officer at HAVN Life. "We are now very focused on delivering product to our supply partners and developing our own APIs going forward," he adds.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

About Delic Labs

Delic Labs is a federally licensed cannabis and psilocybin research laboratory focused on extraction optimization, analytical testing, and process development. Based at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada and founded by award-winning chemists Dr. Markus Roggen and UBC Professor Dr. Glenn Sammis, Delic Labs uses precision chemical analytics and metabolomics identification to develop IP, produce novel products for patients, and advance the cannabis and psychedelic wellness industries. Part of the Delic Corp family, the leading psychedelic wellness platform, Delic Labs powers innovation and treatment options with an ever-expanding line of unique and high-quality products for markets that allow legal cannabis and psychedelic-based care.

