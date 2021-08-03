Gray Television Promotes Three Human Resources Veterans

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Gray Television Promotes Three Human Resources Veterans

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (: GTN) announced today its promotion of three of its talented human resources experts to support the continued growth of the company.

Gray promoted Maurice Gibson to the new position of Vice President, Employee Relations. In this role, he will continue leading Gray’s Employee Relations Team. Maurice has over 25 years of Human Resources experience. Prior to joining Gray, he has held multiple positions of increasing responsibility at AT&T, including Director, HR Business Partner, Director of Employee Relations, and Director of Ethics & Compliance. In addition to earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in business administration and a Masters in Business Administration from American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, he has completed multiple advanced human resources programs. Maurice has also obtained the professional designations of Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP), and the Society of Human Resources Management Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP).

Gray promoted Keith Hildibrand to the new position of Vice President, Benefits. Keith continues his leadership and oversight of the benefits team that manages the company’s employee benefits programs, including health and welfare insurance, wellness initiatives, and defined benefit and contribution programs. In addition, Keith plays a critical role in ensuring the smooth transition of benefits for the employees of companies and stations who join Gray through the company’s numerous acquisitions. Keith has more than 20 years of experience in the field of employee benefits. He received his bachelor’s degree in Spanish Literature from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, and his master’s degree (with distinction) in Human Resources Management from the Keller Graduate School of Management. He is currently certified as a Professional of Human Resources (PHR) from the HR Certification Institute.

Gray promoted Sylatha Taylor to Assistant Vice President, Benefits. Sylatha oversees the overall strategy and administration of the worker’s compensation/safety programs, wellness initiatives, and retirement program administration. With over 25 years of experience managing employee benefits and worker’s compensation programs, Sylatha has led strategic initiatives and oversight of programs for numerous organizations including Paradies Lagardere, Adcare Health Systems, Intercontinental Hotels Group, and National Linen Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management and has completed CEBS coursework with the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans and Wellness Program Certification with The Chapman Institute.

These appointments, which were effective and announced internally on July 1, 2021, help to ensure that Gray continues providing the most expert and efficient leadership for the company’s employees across more than 100 local television stations and various video production companies.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon its anticipated acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The pro forma portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station according to Comscore’s audience measurement data. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

# # #

Attachments

ti?nf=ODMwMDk3MCM0MzM2NDMxIzIwMDk2MTE=
0b8e4ff4-462e-4e8f-95f6-f30ae7f8909a
Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment