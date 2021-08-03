An exciting new chapter at the Historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery with the opening of the Garden & Gun Club

PR Newswire

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery begins a new chapter in its 86-year history with the opening of the Garden & Gun Club. The destination cocktail bar, inspired by Garden & Gun Magazine's hospitality franchise, is located on the second floor of the Stitzel-Weller Distillery offering a unique food and drink experience along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. Both intimate and inviting, the Garden & Gun Club at Stitzel-Weller Distillery is conceived to be a natural extension of the Garden & Gun brand, bringing its distinct voice to Louisville and paying homage to the modern lifestyle long synonymous with the magazine.

"There is no better place for this club – with its distinctively southern atmosphere that mixes old with new – than on the grounds of this historically significant distillery that also welcomes a new generation to the art of bourbon making," said Steve Rust, President at Diageo. "In fact, the Blade and Bow keys have grown to symbolize the southern traditions of hospitality, warmth, and enjoying the finer things in life – exactly what the Garden & Gun Club experience will provide. We're proud to offer this one-of-a-kind experience to our guests."

In a licensing partnership with Stitzel-Weller Distillery, Garden & Gun has evolved its longstanding relationship with Blade and Bow Whiskey into a hospitality experience with the opening of the Garden & Gun Club at Stitzel-Weller Distillery. This new collaboration embraces the exceptional spirit that flows from the historic distillery and brings to life the essence of Garden & Gun's defining Southern brand.

"The historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery holds a special place in the hearts of G&G readers and bourbon aficionados around the world," said Christian Bryant, Garden & Gun vice president and publisher. "We know this new and unique G&G Club experience will be a must-stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®."

The space inside the historic distillery offers an elevated experience featuring thoughtful décor, a curated drink list including a Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old tasting experience, and a unique bar menu that is a modern-day take on classic southern favorites developed by executive chef Ann Kim. The Garden & Gun Club space features a custom-designed bar along its back wall and offers a combination of bistro tables, banquette seating, and a comfortable lounge area with a total capacity of 60 people. The Stitzel-Weller Distillery shop will also feature Garden & Gun Club branded merchandise alongside a selection of vintage barware.

The exclusive Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old tasting experience, available for purchase, will include a glass, handcrafted in North Carolina by Garden & Gun Made in the South Award winner Terrane Glass, as well as a signature wool tartan bag, a Blade and Bow enamel pin, and a tasting notes guide.

The Blade and Bow-infused cocktail menu features an Old Fashioned, New Fashioned, Paper Plane, Manhattan, and Bourbon Bloody Mary. In addition, the Garden & Gun Club boasts a full bar menu, stocked with top brands including Ketel One Vodka, Tanqueray, Zacapa Rum, Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, and Guinness. Wine and additional beers will also be available.

The Garden & Gun Club's food menu was designed by executive chef Ann Kim who thoughtfully translated the identity of G&G's modern Southern brand into a dining experience. The cuisine at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery experience features an elevated bar menu including pimento cheese served with crudité and local potato chips, a country ham and cheese board featuring artisan cheeses and Newsome's ham, among other savory options.

The Garden & Gun Club is open to the public starting on Thursday, August 5th, no membership required, and is independent of distillery tours. The club will initially be open with limited hours: Thursday – Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. and closed on major holidays. Additional hours and special events will be added over time.

For more information, visit www.stitzelwellerdistillery.com/garden-and-gun-club.

About Stitzel-Weller Distillery

Originally opened on Derby Day in 1935 and reopened to the public in 2014, the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery is one of the true cathedrals of the American whiskey industry. Located only five miles from downtown Louisville, the Stitzel-Weller Distillery Experience is one of the most convenient and impressive stops along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. We are proud to invite guests to step foot on this hallowed ground and gain a unique perspective on the dichotomy of the historic contrasted with the innovations of tomorrow that include Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and I.W. Harper Bourbon.

About Blade and Bow

Blade and Bow pays homage to the artful passion and renowned craftsmanship of the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky. Blade and Bow Whiskey is currently available in two variants, Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Blade and Bow seeks to continue the story of Stitzel-Weller Distillery by providing whiskey aficionados with an inspired piece of Kentucky history.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Garden & Gun

Garden & Gun is a multiplatform media company that celebrates stories of the American South through powerful journalism, bold photography, exquisite design, and finely curated retail and experiential journeys. The brand is anchored by its award-winning national magazine launched in 2007, Garden & Gun, which reports on the South's sporting culture, food, music, art, literature, and its people and their ideas. The coveted audience of 1.6 million is further engaged through numerous New York Times best-selling books, Fieldshop by Garden & Gun retail experience, the Garden & Gun Club restaurant at The Battery Atlanta, and 75+ events each year. Visit gardenandgun.com.

