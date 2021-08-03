Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Commences HSAMT Geophysical Survey at Clayton Valley, Macallan Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a detailed and large-scale Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) geophysical survey at the companies Macallan project, in North America's only producing lithium jurisdiction, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Scotch Creek has contracted Hasbrouck Geophysics to perform data acquisition and interpretation on its 3,180-acre claim package in Clayton Valley. The geophysical survey is the first phase in Scotch Creek's exploration program, designed to outline and better identify future drill targets for the company's lithium brine advancements.

Scotch Creek CEO, Mr. David Ryan, Commented, "Hasbrouck's technical team is ideal in carrying out phase one of our exploration program, as they have over 30 years of extensive experience in conducting successful geophysical surveys in lithium brine-bearing basins. This is the first step in our exploration program as we look to identify new lithium targets within Clayton Valley. The results from the geophysics program will be instrumental in determining new drill targets to further advance lithium brine exploration on our Macallan project which is bordering Pure Energy's existing and proven lithium brine project."

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"David K. Ryan"

David Ryan

Chief Executive Officer

