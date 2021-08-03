SPYR Technologies Expands Marketing Initiatives to Aggressively Accelerate Sales Growth for its MagixDrive Wireless CarPlay Devices

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced the engagement of TVA Media Group (TVA) to assist with its marketing initiatives to accelerate the sales growth for its MagixDrive wireless Apple CarPlay devices.

As part of the engagement, TVA will produce two national broadcast TV commercials designed to sell MagixDrive by means of direct response by the consumer. These commercials will air nationwide at a minimum of 48 times in every major city within the U.S., on national cable and/or satellite channels which is the equivalent of 10,000 localized ad spots. Additionally, MagixDrive will be featured as a Top Story during the campaign on the homepage of TVA's sponsored news portals, which include http://www.entertainmentworldnews.tv, www.healthworldnews.tv and www.businessworldnews.tv. Based upon the current production schedule, the commercials are expected to air in October 2021.

"Engaging TVA Media is exciting and the most effective strategy to help us garner the visibility and traction we need to jumpstart sales on our MagixDrive devices," commented Dr. Harald Zink, CEO of Applied Magix. "We will also utilize these commercials on our websites and social media accounts in synergy with TVA's marketing initiatives," noted Dr. Zink.

About TVA Media Group

TVA has a 34-year history of creating successful productions and media campaigns for Fortune 500s, startups, non-profits, and government agencies worldwide. Clients include 6 Flags, Ajinomoto, Best Buy, Canon, Cessna, Epson, Jacuzzi, Jenny Craig, Lexus, Marriott, MasterCard, Sitelock, Sony, StreetStrider, Teradata, Ubisoft, Universal Studios, Verizon, and Viking Cruises.

TVA has an A+ rating with the BBB, Class 1 D&B credit rating, hundreds of client references and case studies covering 40 categories; and has won every major award in advertising, DRTV and PR. See https://www.tvamediagroup.com.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., operates in the "Internet of Things" (IoT) market, develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-technology products.

Investors can learn more about SPYR and AppliedMagix at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

