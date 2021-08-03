SDG&E Announces Wildfire Safety And Resiliency Advancements For 2021 Wildfire Season

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SDG&E Announces Wildfire Safety And Resiliency Advancements For 2021 Wildfire Season

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Infrastructure and technological enhancements at the heart of reductions in potential utility-related wildfire risk and PSPS customer impacts

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), a recognized industry leader in wildfire safety, unveiled its wildfire mitigation and resiliency advancements in preparation for this year's wildfire season. The advancements continue a decade-long commitment to strengthening the region against a dynamic climate that has brought on unprecedented high fire-threat conditions in recent years.

Infrastructure and technological enhancements continue to play a fundamental role in limiting the potential risk of utility-related wildfires and mitigating the impacts experienced during a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). As a result of this year's resiliency efforts like strategic undergrounding and an expanded generator grant program, SDG&E estimates that nearly 11,000 additional customers could benefit from reduced PSPS impacts, depending on the weather events experienced this year. In addition to building regional resiliency, this year's growth in clean technology also contributes to the company's sustainability goals.

"Nothing is more important than the continued safety and well-being of the communities we serve, as well as the preservation of our environment," said Caroline Winn, chief executive officer for SDG&E. "We are working tirelessly to integrate new, innovative technologies to significantly decrease the PSPS impacts experienced by our customers and reduce utility-related wildfire risk, while also forging a path towards a more sustainable future."

A wildfire risk analysis report published this year by the California Public Utilities Commissions Safety and Enforcement Division and conducted by Technosylva Inc. found that Public Safety Power Shutoffs carried out by SDG&E between October 10 and November 1, 2019, possibly prevented utility-related wildfires which could have had the potential to affect up to 34,471 people, damage 35,112 buildings and burn approximately 327,277 acres. The analysis examined 13 damage incidents identified by SDG&E using Technosylva's Wildfire Analyst™ software, which provides a real-time analysis of wildfire behavior and a model simulation of potential wildfires based on multiple factors, including local topographic characteristics, weather factors, surface fuel types and vegetation moisture.

In addition to Public Safety Power Shutoffs and robust wildfire mitigation programs, advanced clean technology is a critical component of SDG&E's resiliency efforts throughout the High Fire-Threat District (HFTD). Leading the way in this effort is a state-of-the art flow battery that will be integrated into the Cameron Corners microgrid to keep critical facilities and customers energized during a power shutoff. The flow battery will help store clean energy produced by local solar panels to help limit emissions and build greater regional resiliency.

SDG&E is also piloting a cutting-edge mobile power station to help support the needs of customers impacted by a PSPS. The mobile power station is a unique four-wheel drive vehicle with a 500kW set of lithium-ion batteries that will help keep critical customers energized during a power shutoff. The mobile clean-energy solution will also include charging ports for clean energy vehicles.

Additional enhancements and advancements this year include:

  • Private Communications Network
    A new private communications network is under development to support advanced protection systems, like falling conductor protection and high-speed relays, and enable more efficient system communications.
  • Enhanced Infrastructure Hardening
    More than 150 miles of overhead lines are planned to be hardened in 2021. Additionally, 25 miles of lines will be strategically undergrounded to help keep communities and critical customers energized during a power shutoff.
  • Virtual Reality (VR) Training
    SDG&E is launching a VR training program to help field workers run through different scenarios and learn how to quickly identify and efficiently respond to issues they may encounter in the field, including addressing potential wildfire risks.
  • Weather and Situational Awareness Advancements
    SDG&E is updating its weather network and will become the first in the state to include cameras that measure chlorophyl in vegetation and sensors that measure moisture content in brush. The network will also leverage the latest remote sensing capabilities of satellites to detect, alert and monitor wildfire activity from space. SDG&E also continues to use drones to evaluate the condition of our overhead electric distribution lines and equipment and other infrastructure in the highest fire threat areas.
  • Generator Program Expansion
    Medical Baseline customers who experienced a Public Safety Power Shutoff in 2020 have received or are being offered a portable renewable generator for future energy needs. Customers in the areas at greatest risk for wildfire have also been offered additional generator rebates.
  • Expanded Community Partnerships
    SDG&E has expanded its community partnership network with 2-1-1 San Diego and 2-1-1 Orange County, the American Red Cross, and the Inter-Tribal Long Term Recovery Foundation to disseminate critical wildfire preparedness information and helpful customer resources during a PSPS.

For SDG&E soundbites and b-roll, please click here.

SDG&E is an innovative San Diego-based energy company that provides clean, safe and reliable energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and southern Orange counties. The company is committed to creating a sustainable future by currently providing around 45 percent of its electricity from renewable sources; modernizing natural gas pipelines; accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; supporting numerous non-profit partners; and, investing in innovative technologies to ensure the reliable operation of the region's infrastructure for generations to come. SDG&E is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information, visit SDGEnews.com or connect with SDG&E on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

sdg_e_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA62774&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sdge-announces-wildfire-safety-and-resiliency-advancements-for-2021-wildfire-season-301347103.html

SOURCE SDG&E

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA62774&Transmission_Id=202108031130PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA62774&DateId=20210803
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment