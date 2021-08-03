Logo
MRM Named Midsize Agency Of The Year At Association Of National Advertisers B2 Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

AGENCY RECOGNIZED AS AOY FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM, a leading marketing agency that is part of McCann Worldgroup, was named Midsize Agency of The Year at the 2021 Association of National Advertisers (ANA) B2 Awards that honor Business-to-Business (B2B) marketers. The ANA awards honor and recognize how "B2B marketing continues to be a driving force for business growth and illustrate the powerful and effective role B2B campaigns can play in the overall marketing industry."

This is the second year in a row the MRM agency network has been honored with this win.

Kate MacNevin, Global Chairwoman and CEO of MRM, said, "This award from the ANA, which was judged by industry clients, carries tremendous weight because it shows that the work we do is creative, innovative and, most of all, effective for our clients' brands and businesses. I am thrilled to see that we were recognized for work that was created against the backdrop of one of one of the most challenging global business environments in history. We were able to guide our clients through a truly unprecedented business environment using the purposeful application of strategy, creativity, technology and data sciences. We take great pride in having helped our clients pivot to maintain growth for their own businesses and for their enterprise customers alike."

MRM's recent B2B client wins include Bloom Energy, Cigna, Realogy and US Bank.

The ANA B2 awards were judged by client-side B2B professionals from companies including Blackrock, EY, SAP, Siemens Healthineers and Zurich North America. The judging and selection of MRM took into account the agency's vision, thought leadership, growth and marketplace impact.

This 2021 honor from the ANA B2 awards follows other recognition for MRM this year, including being designated as a "Leader" in Gartner, Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies for the fifth year in a row (2017-2021) and taking home Adweek's Performance Marketing Action Award for its campaign, "The Shifting Voter Mindset," for the United States Postal Service (USPS). The campaign promoted the effectiveness of direct-mail political efforts leading up to the 2020 election. MRM agencies were also named in WARC's top 40 effective digital agencies listing, as part of WARC's global Effective 100 ranking. Additionally, MRM's work and achievements factored into many of McCann Worldgroup's multiple top industry honors, including being recognized as the world's Most Creatively Effective Agency Network both in the global 2020 Effie Effectiveness Index and in the 2020 WARC Effective 100 rankings, along with inclusion on Fast Company's 2020 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies.

ABOUT MRM
MRM creatively engineers total human experiences. Through purposeful, dynamic intersections between strategy, creative, technology and data sciences, MRM operates in a borderless, integrated way, to allow for greater collaboration and velocity—all to the service of helping businesses grow meaningful relationships with people. MRM is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group of companies (NYSE: IPG) and spans 35 offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY63216&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mrm-named-midsize-agency-of-the-year-at-association-of-national-advertisers-b2-awards-301347295.html

SOURCE MRM

