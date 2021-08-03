Logo
Trupanion Teams Up with Not One More Vet to Underscore the Importance of Mental Wellness within the Veterinary Profession

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership part of TruCuddle, a worldwide movement to address and offer support for challenges faced by the veterinary profession

Seattle, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for pets, has partnered with Not One More Vet (NOMV) in their efforts to raise awareness of the often unseen challenges faced by veterinary professionals. NOMV is a non-profit organization whose mission is to transform the status of mental wellness within the profession so veterinary professionals can survive and thrive through education, resources, and support.

Working round-the-clock to keep pets healthy, veterinary professionals are often faced with heartbreaking situations which lead to high levels of burnout, decreased career satisfaction, stress and tragically, suicide.

NOMV was founded in 2014, following the suicide of the world renowned veterinarian, Dr. Sophia Yin. In the days following her death, there were news reports that veterinarians are at an increased risk for suicide. NOMV was started as a private Facebook group among veterinary professionals and over the past 7-years its Facebook forum membership has grown to exceed 30,000 veterinary professionals worldwide. In addition, NOMV has programs providing support grants, educational content, student support research, and crisis management.

Trupanion recently launched “TruCuddle,” a fundraising campaign that champions organizations that empower, support and educate the veterinary community. As part of that campaign, Trupanion is partnering with Not One More Vet (NOMV) and Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association.

Trupanion will donate $250 to be shared equally by the organizations for every new hospital that downloads Trupanion’s payment solution software when initiated by the TruCuddle campaign. The campaign will run from June 18 through October 23.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Trupanion as we continue to promote conversations surrounding veterinary well-being,” said Carrie Jurney, DVM, DACVIM, president of NOMV. “We get into veterinary medicine to care for animals, but there is often a toll that is taken both professionally and personally. We need to continually raise awareness around the resources that are available to our profession and to let our colleagues know that they are not alone.”

“Trupanion recognizes the crucial role that veterinary professionals play in the lives of our family pets,” said Travis Worra, general manager at Trupanion. “NOMV is a leader in providing resources and voicing support for the veterinary professionals who spend countless hours providing compassionate care to help the animals we all love, and we are proud to be partnering with them in these efforts.”

Trupanion also recently announced its single largest charitable donation - a commitment to issue over 50,000 shares of stock, which as of August 2, is worth over $5.5 million to MightyVet in support of veterinary professionals’ career and well-being.

###

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

About Not One More Vet
Not One More Vet (NOMV) will transform the status of mental wellness within the profession so veterinary professionals can survive and thrive through education, resources, and support. NOMV addresses wellbeing in veterinary medicine through multiple innovative pathways including: the world’s largest veterinary peer-to-peer support group, an educational program providing leadership focused on wellness; a support grant program providing immediate financial support; an online crisis support system specifically designed for veterinary professionals; and research to further the advancement of wellness, mental health, and the reduction of suicide in veterinary professionals. Find out more about NOMV at nomv.org.

Contact:
Michael Nank
[email protected]
206.436.9825

Attachment

