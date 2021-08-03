Logo
Curiosity Stream Now Available at Sam's Club

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Curiosity+Stream (NASDAQ: CURI) announced today it is now available for purchase on SamsClub.com.

“Curiosity Stream is delighted to team up with Sam’s Club to deliver our award-winning streaming service to Sam’s Club members,” said Brandon Fong, Senior Vice President of Partnership and Distribution for Curiosity Stream. “We look forward to enriching the Sam’s Club membership experience and becoming a high-quality entertainment resource for members who want to learn more about the world around them.”

With member-only pricing, Sam's Club members can now purchase an HD annual subscription to Curiosity Stream on SamsClub.com and enjoy Curiosity Stream’s more than 3,000 films, shows and series on their favorite nature, science, and history topics as well as technology, adventure, travel, space exploration and more.

Subscribers can watch Curiosity Stream’s most popular and binge-worthy original shows including Doug To The Rescue, about a drone pilot’s mission to save animals stranded after a natural disaster; Engineering The Future, a ground-breaking eco-engineering series exploring the green machines that could revolutionize life as we know it; and Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall, featuring new interviews and never before seen archival footage of the iconic animal behavior expert and environmentalist.

About Curiosity Stream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, Curiosity Stream is a leading global factual streaming service and media company. Curiosity Stream’s documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, Curiosity Stream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. Curiosity Stream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Sony PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005887/en/

