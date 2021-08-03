Charter Promotes Jodi Robinson To EVP, Digital Platforms And Jake Perlman To EVP, Software Development & IT

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced the promotions of Jodi Robinson to EVP, Digital Platforms and Jake Perlman to EVP, Software Development & IT. In her new role, Robinson will oversee the significant expansion of the Digital Platforms organization, which currently leads video product management, customer self-service platforms, the internal design agency, and the data platforms organization. Additionally, employee-facing experiences that support customer service representatives and field technicians, and customer online ordering and video engineering, will move under Robinson. Perlman will unify and optimize the previously separate shared enterprise software development, infrastructure, and deployment processes with the IT and Software Engineering organizations.

"We are experiencing a rapid transformation in the technology that customers and employees use," said Rich DiGeronimo, Charter's Chief Product and Technology Officer, to whom Robinson and Perlman report. "We must continually refine and improve our products to differentiate and to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and employees."

He continued: "Under Jodi's leadership, the Digital Platforms team has produced great success with the Spectrum TV App along with driving adoption and increasing customer satisfaction for Spectrum's top-rated self-support application, the My Spectrum App. Expanding our award-winning digital practices to employee-facing experiences will increase efficiency and elevate our ability to serve the needs of our customers. Jake brings a broad range of software development experience to the IT function, with the most recent example of developing the company's Advanced Home WiFi product. By uniting IT and the software engineering teams, Jake will be able to drive top-notch development practices that will power best in-class experiences for our customers, as well as our employees who serve them. I am confident that Jake and Jodi's leadership will continue to accelerate our collective success."

Robinson has overseen the Digital Platforms organization since 2019 and the User Experience Design and Development organization since she joined Charter as a Senior Vice President in 2014. Previously, Robinson worked for Starz Entertainment, where she was the Vice President of Internet & Interactive Technology, responsible for all online, digital and consumer facing technology and video solutions. Prior to Starz, she held a variety of software development and architecture roles at Level 3 Communications and Sun Microsystems. She holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Stanford University.

Perlman joined the company as a Senior Vice President in 2016, initially overseeing Video and Shared Software Services. He added Video Engineering, Voice Engineering, Lab Infrastructure and Deployment Support to his team in 2019. Before joining Charter, Perlman served as Chief Information Officer for Bright House Networks, where he oversaw all of Information Technology including Billing System Management, Software Development, Online Development, Internal IT, Information Security and other functions. Prior to that, Perlman held various IT roles at CenturyLink. He holds a B.A. from Brown University and an MBA from the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business.

