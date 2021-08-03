MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH Buys CNH Industrial NV

Investment company MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH (Current Portfolio) buys CNH Industrial NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH. As of 2021Q2, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH owns 2 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH.
1. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH's Undervalued Stocks
2. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH keeps buying
- New Purchases: CNHI,
For the details of MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meag+munich+ergo+assetmanagement+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH
- Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 9,000 shares, 73.58% of the total portfolio.
- CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 2,573 shares, 26.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.42%. The holding were 2,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.
