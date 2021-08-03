MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH Buys CNH Industrial NV

New Purchases: CNHI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CNH Industrial NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH. As of 2021Q2, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH owns 2 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 9,000 shares, 73.58% of the total portfolio. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 2,573 shares, 26.42% of the total portfolio. New Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.42%. The holding were 2,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.