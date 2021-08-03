Logo
BHK Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Compass Minerals International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BHK Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Compass Minerals International Inc, Square Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BHK Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bhk+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BHK Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 308,509 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.66%
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 112,309 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37%
  3. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 247,634 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 131,630 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 96,165 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.26 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $163.51. The stock is now traded at around $160.696200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $71.56, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $71.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $173.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $185.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sold Out: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $66.34.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Reduced: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.74%. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $281.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. BHK Investment Advisors, LLC still held 5,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 50.56%. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $255.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. BHK Investment Advisors, LLC still held 875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.09%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. BHK Investment Advisors, LLC still held 7,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of BHK Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. BHK Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BHK Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BHK Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BHK Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
