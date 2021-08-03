BHK Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Compass Minerals International Inc

New Purchases: IVOV, SFBS, LQD, VIOV, PNC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Compass Minerals International Inc, Square Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 308,509 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.66% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 112,309 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 247,634 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 131,630 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 96,165 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.26 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $163.51. The stock is now traded at around $160.696200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $71.56, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $71.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $173.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $185.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $66.34.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.74%. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $281.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. BHK Investment Advisors, LLC still held 5,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 50.56%. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $255.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. BHK Investment Advisors, LLC still held 875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.09%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. BHK Investment Advisors, LLC still held 7,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.