RPG Investment Advisory, LLC Buys TJX Inc, Shake Shack Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, AT&T Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company RPG Investment Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Shake Shack Inc, Citigroup Inc, Baker Hughes Co, ConocoPhillips, sells Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, AT&T Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Restaurant Brands International Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC owns 350 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RPG Investment Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rpg+investment+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RPG Investment Advisory, LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,557 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  2. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 179,315 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,404 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 86,000 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  5. Granite Construction Inc (GVA) - 376,008 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 147,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 75,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 325,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 304,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $69.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 2031.53%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 118,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 23682.40%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 118,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 57.70%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $75.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 115,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $172.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 65,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $142.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 84,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 38.88%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 79,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $31.07, with an estimated average price of $30.06.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Reduced: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 98.91%. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. RPG Investment Advisory, LLC still held 5,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 96%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. RPG Investment Advisory, LLC still held 10,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 99.67%. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $235.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. RPG Investment Advisory, LLC still held 83 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of RPG Investment Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

1. RPG Investment Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RPG Investment Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RPG Investment Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RPG Investment Advisory, LLC keeps buying
