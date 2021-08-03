RPG Investment Advisory, LLC Buys TJX Inc, Shake Shack Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, AT&T Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co

New Purchases: TJX, SHAK, BKR, PK, O, RUN, NCLH, XBUY, VBK, URTY, GUSH, FSTA, FCOM, MMAT, FYBR, COIN, AI, UWMC, UWMC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TJX Inc, Shake Shack Inc, Citigroup Inc, Baker Hughes Co, ConocoPhillips, sells Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, AT&T Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Restaurant Brands International Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC owns 350 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,557 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 179,315 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,404 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 86,000 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Granite Construction Inc (GVA) - 376,008 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 147,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 75,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 325,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 304,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $69.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 2031.53%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 118,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 23682.40%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 118,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 57.70%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $75.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 115,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $172.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 65,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $142.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 84,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 38.88%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 79,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $31.07, with an estimated average price of $30.06.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 98.91%. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. RPG Investment Advisory, LLC still held 5,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 96%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. RPG Investment Advisory, LLC still held 10,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 99.67%. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $235.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. RPG Investment Advisory, LLC still held 83 shares as of 2021-06-30.