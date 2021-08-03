Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Med

New Purchases: SNPE, ICSH, IHDG, XSOE, TECB, PULS, USMC, FNCL, PFFD, PFXF, ANGL, CMG, FENY, QUS, IBRX, OUSM, CHTR, ALGN, ADBE, HUBS, FISV, VRT, CVLT, EXP, SRLN, AVNT, DOCU, RAVI, MU, FANG, PGTI, FLRN, ADSK, PGNY, BYND, GRWG, GMS, HZNP, ZS, OLED, NESR, PFFA, VEA, UNVR, COP, SRVR, FPE, RCD, QDF, HALO, ITW, OSTK, ABTX, TSC, DNN,

SNPE, ICSH, IHDG, XSOE, TECB, PULS, USMC, FNCL, PFFD, PFXF, ANGL, CMG, FENY, QUS, IBRX, OUSM, CHTR, ALGN, ADBE, HUBS, FISV, VRT, CVLT, EXP, SRLN, AVNT, DOCU, RAVI, MU, FANG, PGTI, FLRN, ADSK, PGNY, BYND, GRWG, GMS, HZNP, ZS, OLED, NESR, PFFA, VEA, UNVR, COP, SRVR, FPE, RCD, QDF, HALO, ITW, OSTK, ABTX, TSC, DNN, Added Positions: VCSH, EPD, MUB, SCHX, SCHD, IWM, SUB, SCHF, SPTM, NVDA, EL, GPN, IIVI, IXUS, SQ, SCHA, MINT, AIRG, KOMP, VNQ, LQD, SCHE, SCHM, ROKU, HASI, MRK, JPM, CAH, TFC, AMGN, SLV, SPEM, AVTR, OEF, IEMG, IGIB, ACWI, MMM, BABA, FNV, PFE, INTC, DHI, CSCO, ASML,

VCSH, EPD, MUB, SCHX, SCHD, IWM, SUB, SCHF, SPTM, NVDA, EL, GPN, IIVI, IXUS, SQ, SCHA, MINT, AIRG, KOMP, VNQ, LQD, SCHE, SCHM, ROKU, HASI, MRK, JPM, CAH, TFC, AMGN, SLV, SPEM, AVTR, OEF, IEMG, IGIB, ACWI, MMM, BABA, FNV, PFE, INTC, DHI, CSCO, ASML, Reduced Positions: VCIT, SCHZ, IXN, SCHP, GOOG, IVV, PRF, ABT, MCHP, AAPL, T, ARKK, DY, SPIB, VIG, IGSB, IAU, TSCO, V, SCHO, DGRW, FB, EFG, VWO, IRT, PCN, ACN, CPRT, PSA, UNH, VTIP, USMV, SPLV, SPLG, AZO, BLK, CVS, SCHB, PGX, JPST, D, REGN, CRWD, COUP, TSLA, NOW, SLYV, ABB, WMT, VO, VIS, RTX, VFH, AMAT, SPSB, TRP, TGT, SPDW, NVS, BRK.B, SO, ZEN, PRFZ, CARR, ORI, ENB, GE, FTSM, FIVG,

VCIT, SCHZ, IXN, SCHP, GOOG, IVV, PRF, ABT, MCHP, AAPL, T, ARKK, DY, SPIB, VIG, IGSB, IAU, TSCO, V, SCHO, DGRW, FB, EFG, VWO, IRT, PCN, ACN, CPRT, PSA, UNH, VTIP, USMV, SPLV, SPLG, AZO, BLK, CVS, SCHB, PGX, JPST, D, REGN, CRWD, COUP, TSLA, NOW, SLYV, ABB, WMT, VO, VIS, RTX, VFH, AMAT, SPSB, TRP, TGT, SPDW, NVS, BRK.B, SO, ZEN, PRFZ, CARR, ORI, ENB, GE, FTSM, FIVG, Sold Out: IHI, AMD, JD, VIRT, ASTE, CMD, RDFN, IEF, NMI, FAX,

Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheets Smith Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 358 stocks with a total value of $739 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sheets+smith+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,165 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 257,325 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.95% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 127,751 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 159,512 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 333,466 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 186,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.488800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 108,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.729100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 120,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 74,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.97 and $40.17, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 68,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.64 and $49.73, with an estimated average price of $49.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 54,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 257,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 93.26%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 161,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 394.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.53%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.988000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.274000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 72,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Astec Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.