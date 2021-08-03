Logo
Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Med

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Sheets Smith Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheets Smith Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 358 stocks with a total value of $739 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sheets+smith+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,165 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 257,325 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.95%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 127,751 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  4. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 159,512 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%
  5. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 333,466 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
New Purchase: Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 186,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.488800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 108,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.729100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 120,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 74,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.97 and $40.17, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 68,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.64 and $49.73, with an estimated average price of $49.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 54,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 257,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 93.26%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 161,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 394.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.53%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.988000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.274000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 72,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81.

Sold Out: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Astec Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT keeps buying
