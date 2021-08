CLS Investments, LLC Buys JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, Fidelity Value Factor ETF, PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, Fidelity Value Factor ETF, PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E, Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CLS Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CLS Investments, LLC owns 1328 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,379,619 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 442,315 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61% Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) - 5,129,968 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,248,602 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,410,392 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75%

CLS Investments, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,551,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLS Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 952,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLS Investments, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets E. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,071,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLS Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $99.07. The stock is now traded at around $98.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 256,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLS Investments, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.490400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 966,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLS Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.443900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 327,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLS Investments, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 777.03%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 169,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLS Investments, LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 2141.35%. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $268.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 57,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLS Investments, LLC added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 2871.77%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 133,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLS Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 494.65%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 64,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLS Investments, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3349.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLS Investments, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 483,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CLS Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $125.28 and $136.1, with an estimated average price of $131.98.

CLS Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $37.27 and $44.94, with an estimated average price of $41.44.

CLS Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.

CLS Investments, LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $70.99.

CLS Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

CLS Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.