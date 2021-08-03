Evermore Global Advisors, LLC Buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Group Nine Acquisition Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Eneti Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

- New Purchases: ZIM, GNAC, 4LRA, MUDS, MUDS, NETI, VMEO,
- Reduced Positions: MX, ENZ, KKR, XPER, FRO, CLMT,
- Sold Out: IAC, SR4, REKR,
For the details of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evermore+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 2,347,476 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 293,000 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Group Nine Acquisition Corp (GNAC) - 1,145,000 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 459,332 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.98%
- Frontline Ltd (FRO) - 1,055,346 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.44%
Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.5%. The holding were 293,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Group Nine Acquisition Corp (GNAC)
Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.78%. The holding were 1,145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.01%. The holding were 52,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.134100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 319,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.134100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 319,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eneti Inc (NETI)
Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 193,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Eneti Inc (SR4)
Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $15.3 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.55.Sold Out: Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)
Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $15.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Evermore Global Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evermore Global Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evermore Global Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evermore Global Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment