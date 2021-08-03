Evermore Global Advisors, LLC Buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Group Nine Acquisition Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Eneti Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

New Purchases: ZIM, GNAC, 4LRA, MUDS, MUDS, NETI, VMEO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Group Nine Acquisition Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Eneti Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Enzo Biochem Inc, KKR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evermore Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Evermore Global Advisors, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 2,347,476 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 293,000 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. New Position Group Nine Acquisition Corp (GNAC) - 1,145,000 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. New Position MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 459,332 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.98% Frontline Ltd (FRO) - 1,055,346 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.44%

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.5%. The holding were 293,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.78%. The holding were 1,145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.01%. The holding were 52,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.134100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 319,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 193,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $15.3 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.55.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $15.41.