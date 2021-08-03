Community Bank, N.A. Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: JEPI, RPV, PREF, IEUR, INDS, PKB, FSLR, OGN, WMB, GSST, EMNT, STL, STOT, IHAK, XTN, TSLA, TC50, GRNB, NKLA, CBON, TPAY, DFNS, WFC, CUT, CAH, DCOM, HOMZ, FSK, QCLN, PAVE, JUST, HTBX, ESML, BSCN, WOOD, IGF, ITB, CRBN, ARKF, IDNA,

USMV, IAU, EFAV, RSP, TIP, IJR, T, JPM, IPAY, EXC, DIS, IBM, IWS, IJH, JNJ, LLY, MSFT, SPY, DUK, BOTZ, SPYG, SPYV, VGIT, VGLT, MO, QQQ, ROK, TXN, VFH, ABT, BX, CAT, CVX, COP, GLW, CMI, DOW, DD, EMR, XOM, GSY, IEF, IWD, IJK, IWF, IGIB, JPST, LOW, MCD, NKE, NSC, NUE, SRVR, PFE, PM, RTX, ITE, XHB, SCHA, PHYS, VIG, BND, VGT, VCIT, VNQ, VB, VTRS, DHS, GLDM, ADBE, GOOG, BAC, BA, CARR, C, STZ, CTVA, DHR, DMLP, FB, GPS, GE, HSY, INTU, DVY, AGG, EEM, IVW, IBB, IWM, NYF, IGSB, ESGE, SLQD, ORCL, OTIS, PPG, PNW, RDS.A, RGLD, SPGI, SJNK, SLB, SCHD, SO, TJX, TGT, VFC, GDX, VYM, VHT, VBK, VO, VXF, XYL, Sold Out: EEMV, CAG, TLT, MUB, HYD, 1HB, BIV, DES, VAR, FLJP, TRST, ITOT, PII, PCY, PZA, SCHZ, SCZ, TFI, COF,

Dewitt, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Exelon Corp, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank, N.A.. As of 2021Q2, Community Bank, N.A. owns 474 stocks with a total value of $845 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 430,800 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,999 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 566,803 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,739 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 133,774 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.640100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 93,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 55,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 130,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.859000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.84 and $44.78, with an estimated average price of $42.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $54.32, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 134.49%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 147,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 77,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 76,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 49.74%. The purchase prices were between $43.4 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $46.17. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 41.54%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $27.32, with an estimated average price of $26.98.