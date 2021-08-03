Community Bank, N.A. Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Community Bank, N.A. Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dewitt, NY, based Investment company Community Bank, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Exelon Corp, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank, N.A.. As of 2021Q2, Community Bank, N.A. owns 474 stocks with a total value of $845 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Bank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+bank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Community Bank, N.A.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 430,800 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,999 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 566,803 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,739 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  5. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 133,774 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.640100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 93,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 55,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF)

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 130,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.859000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.84 and $44.78, with an estimated average price of $42.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $54.32, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 134.49%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 147,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 77,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 76,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 49.74%. The purchase prices were between $43.4 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $46.17. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 41.54%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45.

Sold Out: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $27.32, with an estimated average price of $26.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Community Bank, N.A.. Also check out:

1. Community Bank, N.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Community Bank, N.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Community Bank, N.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Community Bank, N.A. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider