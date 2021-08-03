Absher Wealth Management, Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, Annovis Bio Inc, Sony Group Corp, Sells Ubiquiti Inc

- New Purchases: ANVS, GLD, SPY, XBI,
- Added Positions: ABT, MTB, LOW, BA, JPM, ADI, AMGN, WMT, CVX, V, AAPL, NKE, SONY, BF.B, SBUX, MCY, PEP, MCD, JNJ, HD, DUK, MRK, CMI, NXPI, DIS, MA, BIIB, NVO, BAC, GOOGL, FNF, PYPL, SKX, PFE, PAYX, INTC, HXL, F, D, MO,
- Reduced Positions: DE, TROW, COST, PII, RL, FDX, XOM, TFC, WSM, UPS, PG, IBM, GE, TPR, AMZN, CSCO, GOOG,
- Sold Out: UI,
These are the top 5 holdings of ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Mercury General Corp (MCY) - 451,302 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,726 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 271,620 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 173,831 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 78,403 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Annovis Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $96.1, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 493 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $123.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 163,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 85.83%. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94.
