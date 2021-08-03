VERITY Wealth Advisors Buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Investment company VERITY Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VERITY Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, VERITY Wealth Advisors owns 56 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of VERITY Wealth Advisors. Also check out:
1. VERITY Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. VERITY Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VERITY Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VERITY Wealth Advisors keeps buying
- New Purchases: SUSB,
- Added Positions: SCHZ, VGSH, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, ACWX, BND, SCHX, USMV, VEU, USFR, VNQ, SCHF, TMO, BNDX, QCOM, PEP, DSI, HEFA, XOM, BRK.B, INTC,
These are the top 5 holdings of VERITY Wealth Advisors
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 110,172 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.64%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,442 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 114,024 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 120,779 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 79,366 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.
