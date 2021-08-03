Chapman Investment Management, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Netflix Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells AT&T Inc

New Purchases: PFE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Netflix Inc, Tesla Inc, sells AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chapman Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Chapman Investment Management, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,908 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 45,700 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,596 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,926 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Visa Inc (V) - 39,382 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%

Chapman Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 55,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chapman Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 296.16%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chapman Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 257.40%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $708.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chapman Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.