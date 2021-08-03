Prudent Man Advisors, LLC Buys Starbucks Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Wells Fargo, Sells NRG Energy Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

New Purchases: SBUX, EMR, WFC, ARES, CR, AEP, WMB, AJG, AZO, AGG, INCY, PDCE, NVRO, VICR, WCC, IBP, HWC, AZN, SMPL, EYE, RY, SHOP, BALY, PLMR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Starbucks Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Wells Fargo, Ares Management Corp, Crane Co, sells NRG Energy Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Vistra Corp, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudent Man Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Prudent Man Advisors, LLC owns 212 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 218,685 shares, 18.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 290,101 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 173,412 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 182,151 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 81,016 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $117.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $72.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $86.5 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.316600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 39.87%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $74.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $63.42.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.