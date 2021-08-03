Logo
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC Buys Starbucks Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Wells Fargo, Sells NRG Energy Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Prudent Man Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Wells Fargo, Ares Management Corp, Crane Co, sells NRG Energy Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Vistra Corp, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudent Man Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Prudent Man Advisors, LLC owns 212 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prudent Man Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prudent+man+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prudent Man Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 218,685 shares, 18.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 290,101 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 173,412 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 182,151 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 81,016 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $117.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ares Management Corp (ARES)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $72.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crane Co (CR)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $86.5 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.316600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 39.87%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $74.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Sold Out: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $63.42.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Prudent Man Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider