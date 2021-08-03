Logo
Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Airbnb Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/encompass+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 444,356 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 158,901 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 220,491 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
  4. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 97,992 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 128,816 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 97,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.098300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 60,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 12,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.488800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 37,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVR Inc (NVR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NVR Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $5262.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.88 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.91.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: GoldMining Inc (GLDG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in GoldMining Inc. The sale prices were between $1.42 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ENCOMPASS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
