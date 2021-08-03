Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Airbnb Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

New Purchases: ABNB, JMST, GLD, ICSH, SQ, PYPL, ILMN, VOOG, UBER,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 444,356 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 158,901 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 220,491 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 97,992 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 128,816 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 97,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.098300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 60,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 12,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.488800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 37,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NVR Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $5262.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.88 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.91.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Encompass Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in GoldMining Inc. The sale prices were between $1.42 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.63.