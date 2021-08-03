Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc Buys Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Alaska Air Group Inc

New Purchases: IYE, BABA, BIIB, GSK, JCI, GNRC, FMS, HSY, CHTR,

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Biogen Inc, sells Marvell Technology Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Alaska Air Group Inc, Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. As of 2021Q2, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 213 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,192 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,065 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 24,842 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,539 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,011 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $196.381500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.487800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $402.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $335.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc by 104.73%. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $71.56, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $71.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 31,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 76.91%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.