Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc Buys Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Alaska Air Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mobile, AL, based Investment company Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Biogen Inc, sells Marvell Technology Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Alaska Air Group Inc, Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. As of 2021Q2, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 213 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MITCHELL MCLEOD PUGH & WILLIAMS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitchell+mcleod+pugh+%26+williams+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MITCHELL MCLEOD PUGH & WILLIAMS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,192 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,065 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 24,842 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,539 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,011 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $196.381500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.487800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $402.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $335.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc by 104.73%. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $71.56, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $71.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 31,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 76.91%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.



