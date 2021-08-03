Parsons Capital Management Inc Buys Sirius XM Holdings Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Sells , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc

New Purchases: SIRI, JHMM, TDY, OGN, EUFN, ACWX, QUS, ESGV, JHMD, SPHQ, DFAU, LRGF, FENY, TM, IETC, BSV, VSGX, VDE, DGRW, SWKS, NIE, WSO, INFL, JMST, JEPI, HYDB, IVW, SPHD, FQAL, DFAE, CLF, CAH, SQQQ, SOFI, SOFI, SBEV, ACXP,

Investment company Parsons Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Sirius XM Holdings Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Organon, Terex Corp, sells , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Netflix Inc, American Water Works Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parsons Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Parsons Capital Management Inc owns 422 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 997,657 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% 3M Co (MMM) - 389,284 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,582 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 140,691 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,708 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $6.27. The stock is now traded at around $6.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 424,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.476500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $452.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.88 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 58,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Terex Corp by 515.31%. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $48.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 291.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 104,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 146.16%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.