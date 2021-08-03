Logo
Parsons Capital Management Inc Buys Sirius XM Holdings Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Sells , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Parsons Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sirius XM Holdings Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Organon, Terex Corp, sells , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Netflix Inc, American Water Works Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parsons Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Parsons Capital Management Inc owns 422 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parsons+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 997,657 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  2. 3M Co (MMM) - 389,284 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,582 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 140,691 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,708 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
New Purchase: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $6.27. The stock is now traded at around $6.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 424,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.476500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $452.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund (EUFN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.88 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 58,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Terex Corp (TEX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Terex Corp by 515.31%. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $48.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 291.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 104,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 146.16%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Masco Corp (MAS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59.

Sold Out: (MTSC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.



insider