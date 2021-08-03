Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Buckle Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Fabrinet, Mesa Laboratories Inc

New Purchases: SMG, BKE, ARE, ICLR, CASH, INCY, ZNGA, COO, IR, NLS, MCHP, IBKR, HVT, CSGP, TPH, ONEW, 4LRA, SEDG, ROKU, RBLX, SPOT, ZM, REGN, LULU, DOCU, POOL, PLTR, VMW, DXCM, CPRT, TSLA, ALGN, LEN,

Lynchburg, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Buckle Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Icon PLC, Meta Financial Group Inc, sells Generac Holdings Inc, Fabrinet, Mesa Laboratories Inc, Etsy Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owns 242 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yorktown+management+%26+research+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 17,700 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.63% TechTarget Inc (TTGT) - 28,500 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.33% Wingstop Inc (WING) - 13,100 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02% LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 15,200 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 10,050 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $173.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Buckle Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $42.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $203.888700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $247.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $53.89, with an estimated average price of $49.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $76.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 120.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $358.2 and $459.98, with an estimated average price of $409.26. The stock is now traded at around $541.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 95.83%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08. The stock is now traded at around $93.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc by 131.11%. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $42.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85. The stock is now traded at around $474.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc by 86.36%. The purchase prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Fabrinet. The sale prices were between $77.5 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $89.53.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Mesa Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $235 and $272.85, with an estimated average price of $253.29.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $88.5 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $96.97.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $16.91.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $57.69 and $79.28, with an estimated average price of $69.13.