Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Buckle Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Fabrinet, Mesa Laboratories Inc

- New Purchases: SMG, BKE, ARE, ICLR, CASH, INCY, ZNGA, COO, IR, NLS, MCHP, IBKR, HVT, CSGP, TPH, ONEW, 4LRA, SEDG, ROKU, RBLX, SPOT, ZM, REGN, LULU, DOCU, POOL, PLTR, VMW, DXCM, CPRT, TSLA, ALGN, LEN,
- Added Positions: LSXMA, CACC, NTLA, NTES, ENTA, EBS, CHE, TTGT, FDS, HTHT, CONE, GWRE, JOBS, PAYC, GLOB, VIPS, G, WING, CIEN, EXEL, PODD, WNS, MMS, DSGX, QLYS, RGEN, SNX, AUDC, LAD, LSCC, TWST, CZR, OLED, NVEE, DKS, ZTO, MORN, SHYF, THC, CRMT, PLUG, AMKR, BJ, APAM, TTEC, NEOG, MGIC, KNX, TNET, TWLO, RMBS, WGO, JNCE, TWTR, FCN, CLF, BIG, RBNC, ALK, PERI, FBP, MLI, NEO, NFLX,
- Reduced Positions: GNRC, ETSY, MPWR, FIVE, DISCA, CRSP, UFPI, PHM, TSCO, CCK, NOVT, LKQ, BERY, LPLA, W, SNAP,
- Sold Out: FN, MLAB, ULTA, WLK, FLY, MRCY, RP, CNP, PBA, TCOM, PETS, MANT, PAM, IAC, LU, VIOT, TRU, WB, ABNB, NBIX, NICE, GRVY, SCCO, ROP, UBER, PINS, TME, ARKK, ARKG, BDX, PENN, CMG, PSTG, ATHM, VEEV, ILMN,
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 17,700 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.63%
- TechTarget Inc (TTGT) - 28,500 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.33%
- Wingstop Inc (WING) - 13,100 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02%
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 15,200 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
- Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 10,050 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $173.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Buckle Inc (BKE)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Buckle Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $42.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $203.888700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $247.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $53.89, with an estimated average price of $49.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $76.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 120.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $358.2 and $459.98, with an estimated average price of $409.26. The stock is now traded at around $541.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 95.83%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08. The stock is now traded at around $93.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc by 131.11%. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $42.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chemed Corp (CHE)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85. The stock is now traded at around $474.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc added to a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc by 86.36%. The purchase prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fabrinet (FN)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Fabrinet. The sale prices were between $77.5 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $89.53.Sold Out: Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Mesa Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $235 and $272.85, with an estimated average price of $253.29.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7.Sold Out: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $88.5 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $96.97.Sold Out: Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $16.91.Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $57.69 and $79.28, with an estimated average price of $69.13.
