Estate Counselors, LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: VOE, VYM, PDP, XSOE, IBMK, IBMM, BSCN, IBDQ, TFLO, DFS, IBM, BSCP, 4LRA, SWAN, IBMJ, AMRN, VMEO, VGK, OGN, CPNG,

Added Positions: VB, BSV, VTI, VBR, STIP, RSP, SCHF, MDY, VWO, QQQ, SPY, IJR, XLF, IBB, TOTL, VXUS, XLE, SHM, NOBL, XLB, GEM, VTIP, VCSH, FLOT, IWM, VO, CMBS, BSCL, VEU, VSS, TWTR, OXY, OMC, ON, ORCL, SYF, TRGP, MCK, UAA, URI, VIACA, VMW, WAL, WHR, Z, CMI, FCX, FHN, EA, EBAY, EWBC, DHI, DVN, DVA, GE, CE, BIIB, BIO, AMAT, ABC, AMP, MO, NVR, INTC, IVZ, IEMG, KSS, LB, LMT, LYFT, MRO, MAS, MAT, ALLY, MU, MHK, MOH, JWN,

Reduced Positions: SPLV, TIP, BND, VGSH, IYR, MUB, EFAV, SHV, FUTY, MBB, BNDX, DIS, AMZN, IAU, VNQ, XLU, MTUM, XLRE, IWD, VIG,

Sold Out: IEI, IEF, VUG, SHY, IAC, GOVT, HYMB,

Thiensville, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Estate Counselors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Estate Counselors, LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $763 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 281,714 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.00% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 306,570 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.77% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 318,510 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.78% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 124,150 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 181.58% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 312,055 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.65%

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.356000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 167,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.908700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 196,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $91.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 150,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 232,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.89 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.056900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 123,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.221000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 128,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 181.58%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $221.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 124,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.65%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 312,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.265700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 281,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 67.08%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.322300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 104,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.278100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 318,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.988000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 252,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.