Estate Counselors, LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Thiensville, WI, based Investment company Estate Counselors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Estate Counselors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Estate Counselors, LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $763 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Estate Counselors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/estate+counselors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Estate Counselors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 281,714 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.00%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 306,570 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.77%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 318,510 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.78%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 124,150 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 181.58%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 312,055 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.65%
New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.356000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 167,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.908700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 196,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $91.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 150,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 232,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM)

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.89 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.056900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 123,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.221000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 128,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 181.58%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $221.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 124,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.65%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 312,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.265700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 281,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 67.08%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.322300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 104,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.278100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 318,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.988000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 252,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Estate Counselors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Estate Counselors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Estate Counselors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Estate Counselors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Estate Counselors, LLC keeps buying

