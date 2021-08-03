Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, ASML Holding NV, Cree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/angeles+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 1,843,162 shares, 19.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.93%
  2. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) - 7,903,585 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 4,405,527 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.59%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 6,239,102 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.2%
  5. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 4,695,500 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.66%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.99%. The holding were 7,903,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 920,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.38 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.443000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 355,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 173,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 103,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.199200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 97,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 1,843,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 4,405,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.08%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $404.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 305,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 416.61%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,134,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.990700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 4,695,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 2761.17%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.908700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 147,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

Sold Out: Cree Inc (CREE)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.

Sold Out: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider