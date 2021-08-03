Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

New Purchases: IVLU, SRLN, ULST, VCSH, BND, VYMI, EFA, EEMX, IQDF, QDF, LIN, WMS, PLD, QQQ, POOL, BRK.B, ADYYF, ENPH, DVDCF, UBER, DFAS, F, ACN, DXC, AON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, ASML Holding NV, Cree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 1,843,162 shares, 19.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.93% iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) - 7,903,585 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 4,405,527 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.59% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 6,239,102 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.2% iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 4,695,500 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.66%

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.99%. The holding were 7,903,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 920,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.38 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.443000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 355,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 173,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 103,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.199200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 97,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 1,843,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 4,405,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.08%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $404.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 305,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 416.61%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,134,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.990700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 4,695,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 2761.17%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.908700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 147,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74.