Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

- New Purchases: IVLU, SRLN, ULST, VCSH, BND, VYMI, EFA, EEMX, IQDF, QDF, LIN, WMS, PLD, QQQ, POOL, BRK.B, ADYYF, ENPH, DVDCF, UBER, DFAS, F, ACN, DXC, AON,
- Added Positions: IWN, SPYV, VOO, PFF, FALN, VYM, JPST, BKLN, VWO, VTWO, MSFT, AAPL, VUG, SPY, ZTS, HRI, RACE, V, WCN, SHW, MSCI, ADBE, TSCO, TXN, EL, DRI, QRVO, MMM, ODFL, MCHP, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, SJNK, MGK, ASML, VT, VTI, NKE, SHOP, DIS, VXUS, TXG, TMO, TSM, FITB, NFLX, VBK, CL, TRMB, IEMG, MCD, IDXX, XOM,
- Sold Out: EFG, MBB, CREE, NEP, SEDG, TRUP, AL, IUSV, ABT, MO, MTD, NVDA, H, IEFA, XBI,
For the details of Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/angeles+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 1,843,162 shares, 19.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.93%
- iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) - 7,903,585 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 4,405,527 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.59%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 6,239,102 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.2%
- iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 4,695,500 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.66%
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.99%. The holding were 7,903,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 920,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.38 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.443000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 355,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 173,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 103,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.199200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 97,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 1,843,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 4,405,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.08%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $404.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 305,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 416.61%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,134,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.990700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 4,695,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 2761.17%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.908700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 147,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.Sold Out: Cree Inc (CREE)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.Sold Out: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment