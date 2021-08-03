CWA Asset Management Group, LLC Buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Vale SA, The St. Joe Co, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

New Purchases: JOE, MRVL, FLR, DFUS, DFAC, FAF, DEED, DFAS, GSK, IJJ, RDS.B, IJH, DFAT, AXP, SGDJ, FLMN, DPST, TRP, GDX, WEC, XRAY, COIN, BKNG, APO, WMB, TJX, MDLZ, IJS, BIDU, AZN, ADI, AVUV, ABEV,

JOE, MRVL, FLR, DFUS, DFAC, FAF, DEED, DFAS, GSK, IJJ, RDS.B, IJH, DFAT, AXP, SGDJ, FLMN, DPST, TRP, GDX, WEC, XRAY, COIN, BKNG, APO, WMB, TJX, MDLZ, IJS, BIDU, AZN, ADI, AVUV, ABEV, Added Positions: FMB, VALE, CCJ, VCIT, MU, FNV, RIO, RDFN, FNF, GS, HII, PHM, DUK, LGIH, COG, DIS, FCN, FAST, BX, VZ, SO, FCFS, ICL, PFE, COST, JPM, JNJ, MRK, TROW, DE, HAIN, IWD, VEA, FB, PLD, V, AGG, MCD, VWO, BABA, GOOG, NVDA, SPY, GRMN, LNN, RMD, PSA, XLE, RYN, XOM, RPRX, BCH, CASY, LMT, SYY, UNP, CMCSA, EXC, FOCS, WM, AMAT, BAC, CTXS, GILD, HD, J, SII, SU, BSV, CAH, KT, MA, PYPL, AMD, AMGN, BP, CFG, DHR, KMB, SCHD, VXUS, VNQ, VTI, TGT, ATVI, GOOGL, EOLS, TTD, MMM, BTI, HON, IVV, IVW, IWM, IJR, PFF, NKE, NSC, JBSS, SYK, VIG, BND, VOE, QQQ, DHI, ENB, SLV, NRZ, NTR, PPL, PFG, SPYG, MDY, SWKS, VHT, MDT,

FMB, VALE, CCJ, VCIT, MU, FNV, RIO, RDFN, FNF, GS, HII, PHM, DUK, LGIH, COG, DIS, FCN, FAST, BX, VZ, SO, FCFS, ICL, PFE, COST, JPM, JNJ, MRK, TROW, DE, HAIN, IWD, VEA, FB, PLD, V, AGG, MCD, VWO, BABA, GOOG, NVDA, SPY, GRMN, LNN, RMD, PSA, XLE, RYN, XOM, RPRX, BCH, CASY, LMT, SYY, UNP, CMCSA, EXC, FOCS, WM, AMAT, BAC, CTXS, GILD, HD, J, SII, SU, BSV, CAH, KT, MA, PYPL, AMD, AMGN, BP, CFG, DHR, KMB, SCHD, VXUS, VNQ, VTI, TGT, ATVI, GOOGL, EOLS, TTD, MMM, BTI, HON, IVV, IVW, IWM, IJR, PFF, NKE, NSC, JBSS, SYK, VIG, BND, VOE, QQQ, DHI, ENB, SLV, NRZ, NTR, PPL, PFG, SPYG, MDY, SWKS, VHT, MDT, Reduced Positions: WMT, TSM, SHM, ECL, PDCO, QCOM, BKI, SIVB, PAYX, AAPL, VUG, MSFT, AMZN, VGSH, NEE, ICE, EFA, CME, GLD, SNY, TSLA, VGT, BTN, PM, TXN, VTEB, MNST, UNH, VCSH, ACN, CSCO, FGF, MPW, ETN, PLTR, BKTI, T, CRM, WORK, ABT, IBM, APD, BA, CVS, CVX, CTAS, C, GIS, INTC, SHY, PG, PEP, SQ, IWR, AEP, XEL, ADP, PRU, BMY, ABBV, CAT, AMT, KO, DLR, MLM, LOW, BIV, NFLX, LQD, IEF, KKR, CRT,

WMT, TSM, SHM, ECL, PDCO, QCOM, BKI, SIVB, PAYX, AAPL, VUG, MSFT, AMZN, VGSH, NEE, ICE, EFA, CME, GLD, SNY, TSLA, VGT, BTN, PM, TXN, VTEB, MNST, UNH, VCSH, ACN, CSCO, FGF, MPW, ETN, PLTR, BKTI, T, CRM, WORK, ABT, IBM, APD, BA, CVS, CVX, CTAS, C, GIS, INTC, SHY, PG, PEP, SQ, IWR, AEP, XEL, ADP, PRU, BMY, ABBV, CAT, AMT, KO, DLR, MLM, LOW, BIV, NFLX, LQD, IEF, KKR, CRT, Sold Out: TFI, SCHZ, FPE, IVOL, IEI, BIL, XLV, XLK, SHV, RGA, BUD, NMFC, SPTS, EEM, DOW, FEYE, MPC, HTGC, WW, SPGI, ITUB, AQST, CPG, TEF, SFL, PESI, MUFG, ENIA, SAN, MUX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Vale SA, The St. Joe Co, Marvell Technology Inc, Cameco Corp, sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC owns 273 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CWA Asset Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cwa+asset+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 1,248,489 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 456,797 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,309 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,449 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 407,963 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81%

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in The St. Joe Co. The purchase prices were between $41.08 and $49.2, with an estimated average price of $45.06. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 130,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.753500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 94,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 196,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 63,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 73,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $66.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,248,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 84.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 757,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 66.92%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 607,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 887.60%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 51,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 111,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Redfin Corp by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $48.68 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $61.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 171,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $20.53, with an estimated average price of $20.21.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.