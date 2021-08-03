CWA Asset Management Group, LLC Buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Vale SA, The St. Joe Co, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC Buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Vale SA, The St. Joe Co, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CWA Asset Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Vale SA, The St. Joe Co, Marvell Technology Inc, Cameco Corp, sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC owns 273 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CWA Asset Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cwa+asset+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CWA Asset Management Group, LLC
  1. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 1,248,489 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.81%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 456,797 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,309 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,449 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 407,963 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81%
New Purchase: The St. Joe Co (JOE)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in The St. Joe Co. The purchase prices were between $41.08 and $49.2, with an estimated average price of $45.06. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 130,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.753500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 94,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fluor Corp (FLR)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 196,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 63,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 73,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $66.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,248,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 84.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 757,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 66.92%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 607,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 887.60%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 51,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 111,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Redfin Corp by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $48.68 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $61.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 171,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $20.53, with an estimated average price of $20.21.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of CWA Asset Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. CWA Asset Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CWA Asset Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CWA Asset Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CWA Asset Management Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider