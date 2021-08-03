Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Moody's Corporation

- New Purchases: DFAT, DFAS, AVUV, AVDV, AVDE, AVEM, DFAC, AVUS, DFAU, SPGI, AVY, SWK, SYY, VCR, AIA, DFAI, DFAE, ETN, ECL, GS, RYH, EWL, IWF, CARR, RTM, RGI, NOBL, EWS, VOX, VGT, QUAL, EWC, EWD, HYDB, VCSH, JKK, JKE, RYT, ACN, BK, BAX, EMR, ENB, ORI, LQDH, LMBS, MCHI, MXI, Z, PDN, QMOM, QRVO, AKTS, RHS, BLW, RYF, QCOM, STIP, TLH, VCIT, VGK, WOOD, XLE, XSOE, IGBH, ENFR, BYLD, BAR, OGN, GTX, HAUZ, CLOV, HYEM, HYS, IBDT, IEF, EMXC, ILF, IQLT, OTIS, IXJ, IYR, IYT, JKD, 2LYA, JKG, EDIT, KRE,
- Added Positions: SPLG, SCHF, SCHM, SCHH, MSFT, BSV, BIV, SCHR, VONV, SCHO, USRT, SCHV, SPDW, LOW, SCHC, DIS, SPMD, JKH, HON, AAPL, SPTS, CMCSA, PG, IWB, ITE, MMM, QQQ, WMT, UPS, MAR, SPYV, VZ, WFC, CAT, VEA, BDX, RTX, QLD, LUV, JNJ, XLF, RCL, ALL, BMY, CCL, ED, D, XOM, MCD, MS, NKE, IWN, SIRI, UNH, VVI, WEC, V, FB, BABA, THQ,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, IVV, SLYV, IWC, BRK.B, T, VEU, VBR, SCHB, MCO, SCZ, DSI, IJH, SPTM, VTEB, SCHE, RWX, XLV, IJS, EFV, AGG, TWTR, WDAY, PM, NXQ, PFE, VTRS, BAC, APD,
- Sold Out: IYW, UCBI, ALNY, WDC, GM, BSCL, FREL, IMTM, MTUM, TFI, USO, XLI, XLY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 56,847 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 252,261 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,041 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 339,284 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 361,456 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.185900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 278,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 176,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.409200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 71,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.074000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.84 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.294700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 37.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.916400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.65%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.301600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 206.11%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 427.71%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 876 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 86.49%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.986500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12.Sold Out: United Community Banks Inc (UCBI)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in United Community Banks Inc. The sale prices were between $31.42 and $35.41, with an estimated average price of $33.7.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET. The sale prices were between $37.31 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $38.97.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC. Also check out:
