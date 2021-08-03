Iowa State Bank Buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Paychex Inc, CSX Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Iowa State Bank Buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Paychex Inc, CSX Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Urbandale, IA, based Investment company Iowa State Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, sells Abbott Laboratories, Paychex Inc, CSX Corp, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund, AmerisourceBergen Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iowa State Bank. As of 2021Q2, Iowa State Bank owns 117 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Iowa State Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iowa+state+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Iowa State Bank
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 81,520 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 889,172 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,403 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,938 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  5. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 345,281 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.120100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 65,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 60,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.663800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 59,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 56,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU)

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.169200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 44,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS)

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $23.05, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Boeing Co by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $226.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB)

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.26.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.

Sold Out: AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE)

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.14 and $1.77, with an estimated average price of $1.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Iowa State Bank. Also check out:

1. Iowa State Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Iowa State Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Iowa State Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Iowa State Bank keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider