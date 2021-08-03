Iowa State Bank Buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Paychex Inc, CSX Corp

New Purchases: BSCR, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCO, IBDU, BSCS, IBDT, BSCN, VCSH, ITOT,

Urbandale, IA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, sells Abbott Laboratories, Paychex Inc, CSX Corp, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund, AmerisourceBergen Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iowa State Bank. As of 2021Q2, Iowa State Bank owns 117 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 81,520 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 889,172 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,403 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,938 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 345,281 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45%

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.120100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 65,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 60,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.663800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 59,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 56,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.169200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 44,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $23.05, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Boeing Co by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $226.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.26.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.14 and $1.77, with an estimated average price of $1.43.