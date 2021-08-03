Iowa State Bank Buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Paychex Inc, CSX Corp

- New Purchases: BSCR, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCO, IBDU, BSCS, IBDT, BSCN, VCSH, ITOT,
- Added Positions: PGX, CWI, VIAC, SPY, INTC, IBM, EBAY, BA, ETN, USMV, AMGN, LOW, IJH, AGG, AMZN, EMR, FB, CVS, SYY, CAH, CAT, PEP, CTSH, QQQ, MAS, DIS, IWM, DLTR, EOG, TWTR, V, ICE, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, CSX, T, PFG, BLK, D, EXC, WBA, JNJ, CRM, XLE, YUM, WFC, VZ, USB, SO, IVV, ITW, HSY, CHE, BBY, HON,
- Sold Out: PAYX, ETB, ABC, XEL, AGE,
For the details of Iowa State Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iowa+state+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Iowa State Bank
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 81,520 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 889,172 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,403 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,938 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 345,281 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45%
Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.120100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 65,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 60,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)
Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.663800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 59,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 56,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU)
Iowa State Bank initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.169200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 44,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS)
Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $23.05, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Boeing Co by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $226.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Iowa State Bank added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB)
Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.26.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.Sold Out: AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE)
Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.14 and $1.77, with an estimated average price of $1.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of Iowa State Bank. Also check out:
1. Iowa State Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Iowa State Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Iowa State Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Iowa State Bank keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment