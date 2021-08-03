Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: MPC, ARKK, XOP, IWM, BBL, GRUB, XLV, VO, IWN, SMH, KKR, CG, QTS, DTM, CGNT, CGNT, MRNA, FI, ATGE, FYBR, FDN, INVH, BGNE, NTES, AFAQU, CODX, GNSS, MNOV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BHP Group PLC, sells SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Blackstone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $55.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.51%. The holding were 41,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.66%. The holding were 45,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.62%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 49,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Strategic Education Inc by 194.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.84 and $92.89, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.322300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79.