Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: MPC, ARKK, XOP, IWM, BBL, GRUB, XLV, VO, IWN, SMH, KKR, CG, QTS, DTM, CGNT, CGNT, MRNA, FI, ATGE, FYBR, FDN, INVH, BGNE, NTES, AFAQU, CODX, GNSS, MNOV,
- Added Positions: STRA, CSGP, VBR, MTCH, TR, HCAR, CNS,
- Reduced Positions: VGT, TAN, PDM, TROX, GLPI, SE,
- Sold Out: SDY, KRE, BRK.B, XLU, BX, CHK, AAPL, KDP, TPL, IWR, CRC, CZR, STX, DEN, PCG, ALV, XOG, ABR, IDA, SLG, BRKR, HPQ, G, FND, EAF, GEF, IWS, BSY, XEL, LPRO, NUVB, ENIA, VHT, FLS, NHI, ENTG, NFE, UTZ, ASAN, FOUR, NXPI, AQUA, CHPT, CHPT, MPLN, MAC, OPK, CIM, IRWD, PLTR, BTRS, XRX, CLVT, ETWO, TLND, ADV, ARKO, OAS, DNMR, ATKR, AVA, MP, GOLF, BFLY, DISCA, GCMG, RADI, CRAI, ANAT, SNOW, DM, MDXG, HPK, COGT, GOEV, CCO, EXTN,
For the details of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cannon+global+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 100,000 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 41,100 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 45,800 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 17,000 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $55.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.51%. The holding were 41,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.66%. The holding were 45,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.62%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 49,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Strategic Education Inc by 194.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.84 and $92.89, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.322300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.Sold Out: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79.
