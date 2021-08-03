Logo
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BHP Group PLC, sells SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Blackstone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cannon+global+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC
  2. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 100,000 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 41,100 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 45,800 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 17,000 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $55.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.51%. The holding were 41,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.66%. The holding were 45,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.62%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 49,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Strategic Education Inc by 194.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.84 and $92.89, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.322300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.

Sold Out: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

