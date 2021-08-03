Provident Trust Co Buys Facebook Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Microsoft Corp, Northern Trust Corp

Added Positions: FB,

FB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, GPN, MSFT, NTRS, PEP, TMO, FIS, FISV,

Waukesha, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, sells Global Payments Inc, Microsoft Corp, Northern Trust Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Provident Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Provident Trust Co owns 32 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,692,672 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 191,474 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,197,336 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 190,417 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 1,458,864 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

Provident Trust Co added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $350.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,109,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.