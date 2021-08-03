Provident Trust Co Buys Facebook Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Microsoft Corp, Northern Trust Corp

Waukesha, WI, based Investment company Provident Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, sells Global Payments Inc, Microsoft Corp, Northern Trust Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Provident Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Provident Trust Co owns 32 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,692,672 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 191,474 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,197,336 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 190,417 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 1,458,864 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
Provident Trust Co added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $350.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,109,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.
