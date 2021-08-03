Hosking Partners LLP Buys Applied Materials Inc, Visa Inc, Corning Inc, Sells CoreLogic Inc, Walmart Inc, Baidu Inc

- New Purchases: AMAT, V, MCHP, INDF,
- Added Positions: GLW, AAL, PBR, BAP, FNV, WPM, AA, INDA,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, PYPL, BAC, WMT, AMZN, TSM, GOOG, DAL, EPAM, COST, CBRE, PNC, STNG, SCHW, C, BKNG, DIS, MFGP, AXP, MGM, UAL, PM, MO, AIG, COF, FCX, MU, MSFT, TSCO, NOAH, SYF, ATVI, HCKT, BIO, CX, DXC, DHT, GRMN, IT, GOOGL, GGG, INTC, JPM, KLAC, KSU, LAZ, JEF, LBTYA, MBI, MKL, MS, NVDA, SLG, SMG, STX, SHW, UNP, ANTM, WLTW, EBAY, LBTYK, KKR, YNDX, VIPS, FB, CFG, ADNT, ATUS, AAP, ADS, AMX, APA, BMY, CAR, CNC, LUMN, CTSH, CPA, LIVN, DSX, DD, FCFS, F, GLNG, HPQ, HBAN, LRCX, LGF.B, LPX, MAS, MCK, MHK, WRK, SCCO, STLD, TXN, THO, RTX, WDC, L, HBI, HTZGQ, AVGO, LEA, CHTR, LYB, MPC, VAC, DNOW, FWONK, LTRPA, CZR, LBRDK, BLD, LILAK, HPE, LSXMK, INSW, HCC, VICI, SPOT, TME, DOW, UBER, CTVA, RXT,
- Sold Out: CLGX, BIDU, NETI, PRSP, TPCO,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,007 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 5,908,775 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 72,436 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,467,912 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 473,644 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.52%
Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $142.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 106,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 49,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nifty India Financials ETF (INDF)
Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Nifty India Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.98 and $34.98, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Corning Inc (GLW)
Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Corning Inc by 193.31%. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.624600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 405,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $19.674100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,970,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 35.52%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,720,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 45.94%. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $102.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 129,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 73.28%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25. The stock is now traded at around $159.975200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 54,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 81.32%. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 166,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Eneti Inc (NETI)
Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $18.58 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $20.05.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO)
Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Tribune Publishing Co. The sale prices were between $17.19 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $17.5.
