Hosking Partners LLP Buys Applied Materials Inc, Visa Inc, Corning Inc, Sells CoreLogic Inc, Walmart Inc, Baidu Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hosking Partners LLP Buys Applied Materials Inc, Visa Inc, Corning Inc, Sells CoreLogic Inc, Walmart Inc, Baidu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hosking Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Visa Inc, Corning Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, sells CoreLogic Inc, Walmart Inc, Baidu Inc, Eneti Inc, Micro Focus International PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hosking Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Hosking Partners LLP owns 159 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hosking Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hosking+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hosking Partners LLP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,007 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 5,908,775 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 72,436 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,467,912 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 473,644 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.52%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $142.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 106,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 49,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nifty India Financials ETF (INDF)

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Nifty India Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.98 and $34.98, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Corning Inc by 193.31%. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.624600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 405,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $19.674100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,970,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 35.52%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,720,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 45.94%. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $102.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 129,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 73.28%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25. The stock is now traded at around $159.975200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 54,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 81.32%. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 166,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Eneti Inc (NETI)

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $18.58 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $20.05.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO)

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Tribune Publishing Co. The sale prices were between $17.19 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $17.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hosking Partners LLP. Also check out:

1. Hosking Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hosking Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hosking Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hosking Partners LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider