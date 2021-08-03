Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: DFAC, ESGV, EAGG, DFAU, UFPI, VSGX, DFAT, DFAE, ESML, DFAS, COST, VUG, GOOGL, AVDV, DFAI, IWD, IWN, VOO, DEO, MDT, ESGD, ESGE, GSBC, JPM, UNP, WY, IAGG, IDHD, MUB, BAC, HD, AVEM, HYG, VV, XLRE, MMM, ACN, ITW, INTC, MRK, AVGO, ACWI, NULV, SPIP, VHT, BMY, DHR, HSY, PG, RYN, DIS, ET, MA, AVDE, NUBD, VYM, ABT, A, BLK, BUSE, NSC, PFE, TGT, UNH, WMT, IQI, OIA, PM, ZTS, SQZ, IWF, STIP, VNQI, AXP, CAT, DLTR, DD, XOM, MCD, MCK, MS, NJR, NKE, NVS, PEP, RF, RCL, VFC, MTN, VZ, V, AGNC, PYPL, DOW, BLV, BSCL, BSCM, DIA, IUSB, IWV, PHO, PICK, SCHO, SHM, WIP, WOOD, T, ADBE, ALGN, MO, ABC, TFC, BAX, BA, CPT, CVX, CI, KO, CTSH, CL, GLW, DX, EOG, EW, IBM, INFO, IFF, LOW, MMS, NVDA, NHI, NFLX, ORCL, TRV, TJX, TSM, TMO, YUM, CMG, ECF, DFS, AWK, TSLA, FB, SEDG, RACE, SQ, FTV, CTVA, BGRN, BSCN, BSCO, BSCQ, BSJO, DSI, EEM, EFV, EWC, FDN, FLOT, FPX, FPXI, GBF, GRI, GWX, HYS, ICLN, IDU, IEV, IGM, IGRO, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJT, IMTB, IXUS, IYW, JNK, MGV, NUDM, NUMV, PBW, PDBC, PZA, RPG, SDY, USHY, USIG, VOE, VPL, VT, VYMI, AFL, AEP, AMT, BCPC, GOLD, BDX, CSX, CVS, COF, CCL, LUMN, CSCO, C, CLX, ECL, F, GE, GPN, IP, LMT, MMP, VTRS, NOK, QCOM, BB, SNY, SIRI, LUV, SYK, TXN, UPS, WM, EBAY, OPK, RVT, FSLR, DAL, CLNE, LULU, PSLV, ABBV, NCLH, FRPT, SGRY, CRON, YUMC, SNAP, BHF, LYFT, UBER, PTON, MMQ, BEPC, CMPS, VNT, RBLX, BFLY, COIN, OGN, ARKK, BBC, BLOK, CNCR, COMT, DGRW, DWX, GAL, HACK, IHAK, ITM, IYY, JETS, PBE, PXF, SPYX, VDE, XAR, XBI,
For the details of Baldrige Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baldrige+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baldrige Asset Management LLC
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 663,726 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 184,354 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
- MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 26,955 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 68,978 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 44,585 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 663,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.087400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 18,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.982400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.66 and $88.63, with an estimated average price of $78.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 91.03%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $185.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $138.605400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 87.32%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3349.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.
