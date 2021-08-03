Logo
Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baldrige Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, UFP Industries Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldrige Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Baldrige Asset Management LLC owns 353 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baldrige Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baldrige+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baldrige Asset Management LLC
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 663,726 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 184,354 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
  3. MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 26,955 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 68,978 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 44,585 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 663,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.087400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 18,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.982400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.66 and $88.63, with an estimated average price of $78.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 91.03%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $185.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $138.605400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 87.32%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3349.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baldrige Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Baldrige Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baldrige Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baldrige Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baldrige Asset Management LLC keeps buying
