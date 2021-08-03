Logo
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. Buys Altair Engineering Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company Diversified Portfolios, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Altair Engineering Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Portfolios, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. owns 107 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diversified Portfolios, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified+portfolios%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Diversified Portfolios, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 392,927 shares, 32.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%
  2. Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) - 227,789 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 60,279 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 35,527 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  5. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 153,248 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Altair Engineering Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.59 and $71.46, with an estimated average price of $65.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 227,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.087400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 153,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 82,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.185900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 93,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $202.586800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 17,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $117.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 129.54%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.916400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 59.19%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 62.92%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 111.61%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $173.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Diversified Portfolios, Inc.. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider