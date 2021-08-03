Diversified Portfolios, Inc. Buys Altair Engineering Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co

- New Purchases: ALTR, ESGV, VSGX, DFAT, VTHR, INFO, DFAI, FRME, TTD, DFUS, TMO, BMY, GOOGL, CCI, DFAS, TSLA, BX, CTAS, CVNA, CLVT, DFAE, CYRX, GDXJ, PYPL, RKT, SOAC,
- Added Positions: VTI, MSFT, VONV, ABT, ABBV, V, AAPL, JNJ, XOM, PEP, PFE, ACN, VZ, WY, LLY, DTE, CMCSA, VWO, MCD, CSX, ZTS, YUM, AMZN, VBR, GE, DIS, VGT, RTX, MMM, AEP, VIG, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: IWV, PG, MA, AROW, SPY, IVW, HON, IWM, BA, FB, VNQ, ORCL, MDY, IWD, IWF, SO, QQQ, INTC, IBM, VOO, IVV, IWN, SCHE, IJS, ICF, JPM,
- Sold Out: BSV, BIV, SHW, TIP, BND, VTIP, AGG, SCHR, SCHO, SHY, VGIT, BNDX, ECL, VAR, NEE,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 392,927 shares, 32.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%
- Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) - 227,789 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 60,279 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 35,527 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 153,248 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Altair Engineering Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.59 and $71.46, with an estimated average price of $65.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 227,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.087400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 153,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 82,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.185900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 93,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $202.586800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 17,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $117.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 129.54%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.916400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 59.19%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 62.92%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 111.61%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $173.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63.
