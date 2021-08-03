Logo
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc Buys Sage Therapeutics Inc, Buckle Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Sells Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Ciena Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sage Therapeutics Inc, Buckle Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Etsy Inc, Sleep Number Corp, sells Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Ciena Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc. As of 2021Q2, Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc owns 337 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

John Hussman 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+hussman/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of John Hussman
  1. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 114,000 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.89%
  2. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 304,000 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.72%
  3. SM Energy Co (SM) - 194,000 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35%
  4. Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) - 40,600 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio.
  5. JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 77,500 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 652.43%
New Purchase: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 74,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Buckle Inc (BKE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Buckle Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $42.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $97.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $128.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 21,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Century Communities Inc (CCS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Century Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $81.83, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 44,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd by 652.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 1191.67%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Ubiquiti Inc by 761.11%. The purchase prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94. The stock is now traded at around $315.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 976.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 222.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 158.33%. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11.

Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of John Hussman. Also check out:

1. John Hussman's Undervalued Stocks
2. John Hussman's Top Growth Companies, and
3. John Hussman's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that John Hussman keeps buying
