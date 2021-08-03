Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc Buys Sage Therapeutics Inc, Buckle Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Sells Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Ciena Corp

New Purchases: SAGE, BKE, SNBR, EVR, CCS, EAT, HPQ, WHR, SWKS, NXST, HOLX, HD, MOS, GHC, DISCA, CMCSA, MED, FIZZ, LH, NBIX, CBOE, SQ, HZO, WSM, SPWR, HCA, GLW, ITCI, MAXR, WCC, TGNA, PAG, CMA, PBI, BBY, ISBC, XPER, EXPI, JBL, PEP, CE, FLGT, NWL, KMB, TRTN, AFL, ALKS, ALLY, PCRX, CARR, NLS, CPRX, PINS, ESNT, NMIH, HI, MAT, NSP, TXG, TWTR, MATW, STIM, BPMC, ORGO, AUD, AUD, GPS, NXGN, ASIX, FUBO, TPC, CMBM, MTG, KRO, OEG, VCEL, TCS, JNCE, YTEN, SNOA, RVP,

Investment company Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc Current Portfolio ) buys Sage Therapeutics Inc, Buckle Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Etsy Inc, Sleep Number Corp, sells Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Ciena Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc. As of 2021Q2, Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc owns 337 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

John Hussman

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 114,000 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.89% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 304,000 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.72% SM Energy Co (SM) - 194,000 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35% Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) - 40,600 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 77,500 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 652.43%

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 74,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Buckle Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $42.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $97.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $128.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 21,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Century Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $81.83, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 44,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd by 652.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 1191.67%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Ubiquiti Inc by 761.11%. The purchase prices were between $266.36 and $322.12, with an estimated average price of $292.94. The stock is now traded at around $315.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 976.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 222.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 158.33%. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.