Sandvik acquires DSI Underground Joint Ventures, Rocbolt Technologies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sandvik acquires DSI Underground Joint Ventures, Rocbolt Technologies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Aug. 3, 2021

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik's acquisition of DSI Underground, the global leader in ground support and reinforcement products, systems and solutions for the underground mining and tunneling industries, was closed on July 7, 2021. The acquisition included DSI's ownership stake in four joint ventures ("Rocbolt Technologies") based in China, South Africa, Mongolia and Australia.

On August 3, 2021, Sandvik signed and completed three agreements to acquire the Joint Venture partner's (Jennmar) share of the Rocbolt Technologies JVs in China, South Africa and Mongolia. Jennmar will continue to be a JV partner in Australia.

Rocbolt Technologies will be reported in the Ground Support Division of business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

In 2020, DSI Underground had revenues of about EUR 516 million (excluding the four joint ventures). The three JVs that will now be fully consolidated had revenues of around EUR 80 million in 2020.

The DSI acquisition, including purchase price allocation, accounting treatments related to the acquisition, and full consolidation of the three JVs, will in total be dilutive to the EBIT margin for Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions by up to 300 basis points during the second half of 2021. In 2022 the EBIT margin for Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions will be diluted around 170 basis points.

Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Stockholm, August 3, 2021

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 721 1008.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-acquires-dsi-underground-joint-ventures--rocbolt-technologies,c3391959

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3391959/1450512.pdf

Sandvik acquires DSI Underground Joint Ventures, Rocbolt Technologies

favicon.png?sn=IO63498&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-acquires-dsi-underground-joint-ventures-rocbolt-technologies-301347372.html

SOURCE Sandvik

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO63498&Transmission_Id=202108031307PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO63498&DateId=20210803
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment